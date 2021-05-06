CAL confirms same schedule for June

CAL Max 8 aircraft (Photo by Paul Tibbetts)

(CNS): Cayman Airways officials have confirmed that the airline will continue its limited repatriation service throughout June to Kingston, La Ceiba and Miami and has added two extra flights this month to accommodate an increase in demand. One additional flight to Kingston, Jamaica, is now scheduled for next Thursday and one more Miami run on Monday, 24 May. In June the airline will continue the Wednesday and Saturday flights to Miami, the weekly Friday flight to Kingston and flights on 3 and 17 June to Honduras.

See the schedules and flight information here.