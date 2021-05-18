Business community pushes public to get COVID vaccine

(CNS): Business owners and association leaders such as the Cayman Contractors Association, Dart, Heath City and the Royal Bank are urging the public to get vaccinated before local supplies expire. Members of the Chamber of Commerce and other commercial entities are all clamouring for the border to open sooner rather than later. But the new PACT Government has committed to a minimum vaccination rate of at least 70% of the population getting both doses before it considers the next stage in reopening the borders. Public health officials remain concerned about variants of SARS-CoV-2 and the dangers of re-opening up too soon.

Cayman is in a better position than many countries as there is no evidence of the virus in the community and there are enough vaccines to protect the entire adult population, but only around 53% of the population has completed the full vaccination course. Chamber President Mike Gibbs said it was “imperative” that Cayman opens its borders as soon as possible and restart the economic sectors that have been stagnant since they closed.

“The Cayman Islands has been very fortunate in that all residents have had easy and free access to the Pfizer vaccine. This is an opportunity that has not been available to many around the world and an opportunity we should not squander,” Gibbs added.

With the initial vaccine delivery due to expire early next month and no confirmation that new stock will arrive, time is now running out for people to get their first shot. The deadline for a first dose is 9 June to ensure that people can get the full course before the supplies we have here expire on 30 June. While the Chamber said it supports the the government’s minimum target of 70% of the population being fully vaccinated, concern is rising that Cayman will not make that target before the vaccine supplies expire.

Despite enjoying a boom in the construction and development sector, the Cayman Society of Architects, Surveyors and Engineers (CASE) and the Cayman Contractors Association (CCA) both weighed in on the issue. CASE described the COVID-19 pandemic as “very disruptive to the economy”, and is throwing its support behind the efforts to open the borders. CCA said it supported the continued diligence to safeguard all residents but supports the plan to safely reopen the border, ensuring the survival of our local economy.

RBC Royal Bank said the vaccine was the cornerstone of what will get the Cayman Islands back to normal and open for business, while Health City’s Shomari Scott said the vaccines are the only way to help end the pandemic, not only in Cayman but globally. “The vaccines have gone through rigorous screening processes by independent bodies before being approved. They are safe and highly effective in preventing COVID-19, and are the quickest way for us to reopen our borders and for life to return to normal,” he said.

Meanwhile, CITA President Marc Langevin, the general manager at The Ritz-Carlton who has been calling for the borders to open for over a year, said the vaccination efforts were critical to finally putting the pandemic behind us.

“We are very fortunate that almost our entire population has access to the vaccines and to have a government that has had such a cautious and safe approach to the reopening of our borders,” he said. “Now it is in the hands of the population to take responsibility and reach those vaccination goals to reopen our destination and bring back to life the tourism related industry that supports so many families in our islands.”

The islands’ wealthiest investor and landowner, Dart, also called on people to get vaccinated, especially given the sufficient and freely available supply. The group noted the reality of the situation, which is that once the borders open, the virus is coming in.

“At Dart, we encourage people to take the opportunity to be vaccinated for their own health and safety and for the sake of the wider community,” a spokesperson said. “When our borders reopen, it is inevitable that COVID-19 will re-enter the community. Vaccination provides us with the greatest protection and is the best chance for us to learn to live with this virus in the future.”

But it was Nelson Dilbert, the owner of Cayman Spirits Company and Chamber of Commerce VP, who had the most persuasive message, as he offered a free shot of rum at the distillery to those who have had two shots of the Pfizer vaccine.

Thanking everyone who has already been vaccinated he said, “The vaccine is our way out of this pandemic and reopening our borders, as I am sure you know that the Cayman Islands have two major sources of income, one being the financial industry and the other being tourism. Show your support to the businesses suffering in the tourism sector by getting vaccinated today and kick start our economy back into full gear.”