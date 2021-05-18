Bush back in driving seat for new parliament

Parliament Management Council: (L-R) PS Isaac Rankine, Minister Sabrina Turner, Deputy Speaker Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, Deputy Premier Chris Saunders, Premier Wayne Panton, Speaker McKeeva Bush, Commission Chief Officer Zena Merren-Chin, Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart, Alden McLaughlin MP and Deputy Opposition Leader Joey Hew

(CNS): Speaker of the House McKeeva Bush is heading up the new independent Parliament Management Council, putting him back at the centre of Cayman politics, despite his conviction late last year for a violent assault, the controversy that surrounded it and his very narrow victory in West Bay West. Bush held the first meeting of the new nine-member board that will run the country’s seat of democracy. Under the Parliament Management Act, 2020, the council is chaired by the speaker, and includes the deputy speaker, the premier, three government MPs as well as the opposition leader and two opposition MPs.

The council functions on behalf of the Parliamentary Management Commission, which comprises all 19 members of the House. Under the law, the commission is responsible for the administration and management of Parliament.

“This is a historic moment as we have established ourselves as an autonomous Parliament and that we will ensure matters are addressed efficiently and effectively,” said Bush in a release after the first meeting. “Obviously, some issues will be dealt with expeditiously while others will be executed in a timely manner. Of critical importance is modernising our Standing Orders to reflect the contemporary times and render them more acceptable procedurally.”

The commission’s functions include the budget, financial and operational matters relating to Parliament; establishing the executive, management and administrative structure of the commission, managing staff, regulating its internal management, providing advice and research facilities, selling laws, the reporting of parliamentary proceedings, as well as maintaining the building and the security of parliament.

In addition to Bush, the new council members are Deputy Speaker Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, Premier Wayne Panton, Deputy Premier Christopher Saunders, Minister Sabrina Turner, Parliamentary Secretary Isaac Rankine, Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart, and opposition MPs Joey Hew and Alden McLaughlin.

The clerk of Parliament, Zena Merren-Chin, is the ex-officio, non-voting member. As one of its first tasks, the council appointed her as the chief officer of the Parliamentary Management Commission.