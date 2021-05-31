Brac Police Station moves to Stake Bay

The Kirkconnell Building, Stake Bay, home of the new police station

The entrance to the police station inside the Kirkconnell Building

(CNS): The Cayman Brac Police Station has moved from its long-time location overlooking the Creek Dock to Stake Bay, opposite the District Administration Building. In a brief notice, the RCIPS said that as of Saturday, 22 May, until further notice the station is located at Units 5 and 6 of the Kirkconnell Building, on Kirkconnell Street. The police said that all services will continue to be provided at the new location, which will be accessible to the public 24 hours a day. Before the move, an unspecified number of officers from the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit spent nine days on the Brac assisting officers on that island with road safety and overall community safety.

Old location of the Brac Police Station

The officers from Grand Cayman remained on the Brac from Sunday, 9 May, to Tuesday, 18 May. During this time, they “carried out various traffic-related operations and connected with members of the community with the aim of making the roadways in Cayman Brac safer for all road users”, the RCIPS said.

But while the trip was designed to promote safety on the roads, during their stay one driver lost his life in a major collision on the island. However, they were able to carry out on-scene investigations and reconstruction within a few hours, allowing the roadways to reopen within the same day.

Throughout the week around 40 tickets were issued, most of them for speeding or for unregistered vehicles. Tickets were also issued for illegal tint and various other traffic offenses. However, with the additional officers and a focus on driving offences, there was a significant uptick in the number of drivers who renewed their vehicle registrations during this time.

Inspector Ian Yearwood, Area Commander for the Sister Islands, said they were pleased to have the assistance of their traffic colleagues, “but even more importantly to educate our Cayman Brac community on road safety and good driving behaviours through enforcement as well as conversations. Road safety has been a concern for the Cayman Brac community for some time and it’s with partnerships like these that we hope to reduce and ultimately resolve crime and antisocial behaviours that affect the Sister Islands quality of life.”

“On behalf of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit, I would like to thank the members of the Cayman Brac Community for welcoming the officers who visited, as well as for their support and cooperation during the officers’ stay,” said Inspector Dwayne Jones, who heads the Unit.

“We hope that this visit made a positive impact on the community and look forward to other such operations in the future. It saddens me that during their stay, a member of the community lost his life due to a road fatality, but I am comforted that they were there to offer assistance and lend guidance where needed to the Cayman Brac Police Station,” he added.

The RCIPS offers condolences to the family of the deceased.