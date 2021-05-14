Boat destruction causes brief dump blaze

(CNS): A boat that was being destroyed by Department of Environmental Health staff caused a brief fire at the landfill Thursday that was quickly extinguished by Cayman Islands Fire Service crews, according to a press release. The fire, which ignited around 11:40 this morning but was fully extinguished before noon, was located near the vegetation piles by the Esterley Tibbetts Highway but far away from the site of last week’s fire, officials said.

The DEH staff members destroying the boat were quick to call firefighters, who were able to quickly contain the blaze.

Randy Rankin, who leads CIFS’s operational incident response, noted that after conducting visual and thermal imaging camera assessment three times a day (morning, mid-day and night), from Friday until Wednesday, 7-12 May, CIFS had determined that the site of last week’s fire was no longer a cause for concern. As a result the fire service withdrew the remainder of its strategically placed equipment from the landfill on Wednesday afternoon.