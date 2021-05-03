Biometric passport issue resolved with new service

(CNS) The Governor’s Office has put in place a permanent solution to the challenge of taking biometric data for visa and British citizenship applications. This was thrown into turmoil by the pandemic because UK staff were unable to visit the Cayman Islands. The new service will start tomorrow at the Genesis Building in central George Town, and appointments for the data collection can be booked online. The office took responsibility for the service last November and provided the biometric service for 130 UK citizenship applicants and 162 UK visa applicants.

“I am pleased that an effective solution has now been found for those on island needing a biometric service,” Governor Martyn Roper said in a release confirming the handover to the new service providers. I would like to give special thanks to the staff in my office in collaboration with the High Commission in Jamaica and UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) for organising a quick solution in response to challenges posed by COVID-19, in particular, the restrictions on UKVI staff travel to Cayman to deliver the service directly, as was done before the pandemic.”

Biometrics will no longer be taken at the Government Administration Building. Applicants with existing confirmed appointments with the Governor’s Office should attend the new venue of Genesis House on the day and time they have been given, unless told otherwise by the new service provider.