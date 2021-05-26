BA repatriation schedule still in the works
(CNS): Government officials have said that until the borders reopen and commercial flights begin operating once again, the only passenger flights approved to operate during this period are to facilitate repatriation travel. While government said it is continuing to work closely with British Airways to secure a consistent flight schedule to and from the UK, these are not commercial schedules and until normal commercial service is resumed, airline seat capacity is limited and delays in securing a flight home can occur. At present, a flight is set to land in Cayman from London on 2 June but the remaining summer schedule has not been confirmed.
Following a number of cancellations regarding next month’s proposed flights, frustrations are running high among residents trying to book flights, especially families with children and teenagers at school and college in the UK. The lack of a firm schedule for the summer has driven people to book what officials call ghost flights, however the government here has no control over them.
Travel Cayman officials said in a release that when they have confirmed the repatriation flights, the details are published on the government website and on the Travel Cayman portal. But the government is not responsible for other flights posted by commercial airlines, including British Airways online that residents have booked, and any travellers that choose to do that do so at their own risk.
“It has been noted that some airline carriers, including British Airways, advertise and take bookings for non-approved flights (ghost flights) to and from the Cayman Islands,” Travel Cayman said in a release Tuesday. “Given that the Cayman Islands Government has no control over the marketing activities of commercial airlines, and in an effort to avoid confusion with the public, the CIG launched a travel information website which is regularly updated with the latest travel information, including confirmed British Airways flight dates.”
All potential travellers are advised to check the CIG website or Travel Cayman prior to making their bookings. Officials said the next confirmed BA repatriation flight from the UK is scheduled for 2 June, returning 3 June to UK.
Kenneth Bryan the Tourism minister said he was sympathetic to the ongoing situation. “We understand the frustrations that travellers must face when it comes to ghost flights, particularly parents of students returning from the UK,” he said. “Let me reassure you that we are in continual discussions with British Airways on repatriation flights and aim to give as much notice as possible prior to flight departures. I urge the public to check official government channels before making reservations, as the ministry has no control over British Airways advertised flights.”
The ministry is still trying to confirm a fortnightly schedule with British Airways for the summer repatriation flights but it is still in the process of being finalised.
The proposed dates for inbound flights from the UK (London-Heathrow to Grand Cayman) are:
16 and 30 June
14 and 28 July
11 and 25 August
8 and 22 September.
Proposed dates for outbound flights (Grand Cayman to London-Heathrow) are:
17 June
1, 15 and 29 July
12 and 26 August
9 and 23 September
Until the schedule is confirmed the public is advised to follow government information channels for approved flight dates prior to confirming their bookings.
Details of the British Airways repatriation schedule can be found here.
The tourism minister is sympathetic to stranded students and caymanians in the UK unable to get flights home due to the lack,of planning by government. Maybe he could hold off visiting the brac and focus on re-opening grand cayman to commercial flights so that stranded caymanians can get home. The current situation is ridiculous with British airways, people have booked advertised flights that government has now told British airways to cancel and only allowing one flight every two weeks. How do you think students and parents are expected to start university or school when all flights are full. We got vaccinated so that the country could open up and we could travel more freely again. How do you think the vaccine booster shots are going to go next time seeing as we are currently vaccinated and were sick for days but nothing has changed for us. It’s time to open up and stop this insanity.
Not a single economy class seat available from GCM to LHR In August. Kids at uni are stressed and many do not want to book a flight to Cayman for the summer if they cannot get back in August.
I feel bad for Caymanians trying to get to/from university in UK. Glad I am not in that position.
BA does not have a flight on its website for Sept 22nd. Is it any wonder people are angry & confused when they are trying to get their students home &/or trying to visit family that many have not seen for more than a year.
Repatriation flights till September? No good.
Time to open borders!
It is time to allow unlimited commercial flights back!
Tear down the iron curtain, keep 5 day quarantine in place for those vaccinated, but allow freedom of movement.
It is a basic human right!
PACT government, we elected you to be transparent and put Caymanians first, you must help us and restore our freedoms!