Aster won’t make full pay back for mangrove loss
(CNS): Gene Thompson, who is leading the development team seeking approval for a planned area development for another medical tourism project, told the Central Planning Authority on Wednesday that there will not be a like-for-like replacement for more than 22 acres of mangrove wetland that will be lost if the project goes ahead. Thompson said that the owners cannot give up such a large amount of land from the near 40-acre site where they plan to build a hospital, medical college, assisted living facility and related retail, commercial, office and residential units. Instead, they will mitigate through energy saving measures, he said.
Appearing at the CPA meeting on behalf of Aster Caribbean Holdings Ltd, Thompson outlined the project and addressed some of the issues raised in the Department of Environment’s submissions on behalf of the National Conservation Council regarding the PAD application. Several objectors also presented their concerns to the board for consideration.
During the course of addressing the DoE’s submissions, in particular the loss of mangrove habitat and the lack of any plan to address this significant loss, Thompson said there would be no direct replacement. Instead, as outlined in a later submission sent to planning and added as an appendix to the agenda, they intend to use native landscaping and green technologies.
Thompson said this would include open public spaces, minimising asphalt, recycling waste-water, energy efficiency measures and solar technology that would cut power use, and introducing drones to deliver goods to the hospital instead of trucks.
While this will lower the carbon footprint the hospital will have, it will not compensate for the mangrove habitat’s ability to store carbon and protect against flooding, as pointed out by the objectors.
The hearing was to consider the PAD itself in broad terms and not any of the specific buildings associated with the wider project. However, the CPA can grant permission for land clearing, which places these mangroves under imminent threat, as they could be removed in matter of weeks, long before any development begins.
The CPA dismissed the absence of in-depth submissions on the management of medical waste, even though in their short contribution the Department of Environmental Health had recommended that the board withhold approval until such details were outlined.
The project is also now the subject of a judicial review brought by the Doctors Hospital. But as Thompson denied emphatically that this meant there was any question over the 25-year contract signed with government for this project, the CPA did not consider the implications of this legal challenge and closed down submissions by the objectors, as they outlined their broader objections to the development and the clear risk that this could be approved by CPA only to be denied in the courts.
Check back to CNS for more on the Doctors Hospital judicial review.
See the application by Aster in the CPA agenda, posted in the CNS Library.
Good thing we have an Independent Minister for Sustainability and Climate Resiliency.
“Thompson said this would include open public spaces, minimising asphalt, recycling waste-water, energy efficiency measures and solar technology that would cut power use, and introducing drones to deliver goods to the hospital instead of trucks.”
I hope they offer the hospital recycled waste-water in bottled form, as I can see that as a popular product. Especially if they can deliver it to my house by drone.
Cayman has one of the highest cancer rates in the world which is contributed to by chemicals used to kill mosquitoes. These mosquitoes incubate in mangrove swamps. This is a hospital which saves lives (including Caymanian lives) and you all want to stop it!?! It doesn’t matter that it is being developed for medical tourism Caymanians still benefit. Go to health city on any given day and notice how many Caymanians are there getting lifesaving treatment. We must protect Mangroves in dedicated protection areas but not on land designated for responsible development and in particular land being used to build a Hospital!! Are you mad?
Not only does Cayman Not need another hospital , fact is Caymanians wont be welcome in it anyhow . This complex will be for the rich and infamous only .Also removing mangroves leaves damage from hurricanes more likely .
They could donate money to the NT so they can buy Central Mangrove Wetland if they were doing more than just greenwashing.
Gene has absolutely no shame. He’s been blessed with a second chance and learnt nothing
There are about five people on this island who, if I shook their hand, I’d want to immediately go wash my hands. Gene is one of those people.
Good for you Gene, nothing would ever get done in this country if we are held hostage to tree huggers silly demands .
Is it not worth giving up some mosquito breeding swamp land to get world class medical facilities in it’s place ?
I sure hope it was approved. This project is really good for the Country and could save and improve a lot of lives in the years ahead. It provides quality jobs. It provides public safety – if this type of project gets denied over a swamp it would be a travesty where everyone loses
Quality jobs for work permit holders or Caymanians?
Name one medical facility here that has not been overrun with work permit holders. I’ll wait.
12:47 When will you People understand the word “CAYMANIAN” is not a Qualification, or Certification!
ps That is why we are overrun with permit holders not
cheap Labour.
What benefits does it bring in addition to our current “medical tourism” product (which lets face it is a total flop)?
STOP the destruction of the environment!
Knock down your house, plant some mangroves and donate the property to the National Trust.
Nobody stops the Thompsons from doing what they want to do. Nobody.
What action did the CPA take on the application? Did they approve it, deny it, or adjourn? The article did not say.
CNS: We don’t yet know what the CPA decided. As soon as we do, we’ll update the article.
We know though.
closing submission “ and our project will result in $Xm of purchases from local hardware stores and construction companies. CPA: why didn’t you just say that at the outset instead of that BS about carbon footprint – approved”
CPA will approve as the good old boy’s network shall prevail!
We don’t need another hospital
We just need to know the way home.
Not needed
But look at all the building material sales it will generate!