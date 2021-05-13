Aster won’t make full pay back for mangrove loss

Location of proposed Aster Cayman Medcity

(CNS): Gene Thompson, who is leading the development team seeking approval for a planned area development for another medical tourism project, told the Central Planning Authority on Wednesday that there will not be a like-for-like replacement for more than 22 acres of mangrove wetland that will be lost if the project goes ahead. Thompson said that the owners cannot give up such a large amount of land from the near 40-acre site where they plan to build a hospital, medical college, assisted living facility and related retail, commercial, office and residential units. Instead, they will mitigate through energy saving measures, he said.

Appearing at the CPA meeting on behalf of Aster Caribbean Holdings Ltd, Thompson outlined the project and addressed some of the issues raised in the Department of Environment’s submissions on behalf of the National Conservation Council regarding the PAD application. Several objectors also presented their concerns to the board for consideration.

During the course of addressing the DoE’s submissions, in particular the loss of mangrove habitat and the lack of any plan to address this significant loss, Thompson said there would be no direct replacement. Instead, as outlined in a later submission sent to planning and added as an appendix to the agenda, they intend to use native landscaping and green technologies.

Thompson said this would include open public spaces, minimising asphalt, recycling waste-water, energy efficiency measures and solar technology that would cut power use, and introducing drones to deliver goods to the hospital instead of trucks.

While this will lower the carbon footprint the hospital will have, it will not compensate for the mangrove habitat’s ability to store carbon and protect against flooding, as pointed out by the objectors.

The hearing was to consider the PAD itself in broad terms and not any of the specific buildings associated with the wider project. However, the CPA can grant permission for land clearing, which places these mangroves under imminent threat, as they could be removed in matter of weeks, long before any development begins.

The CPA dismissed the absence of in-depth submissions on the management of medical waste, even though in their short contribution the Department of Environmental Health had recommended that the board withhold approval until such details were outlined.

The project is also now the subject of a judicial review brought by the Doctors Hospital. But as Thompson denied emphatically that this meant there was any question over the 25-year contract signed with government for this project, the CPA did not consider the implications of this legal challenge and closed down submissions by the objectors, as they outlined their broader objections to the development and the clear risk that this could be approved by CPA only to be denied in the courts.

