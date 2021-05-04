Ahearn returns as premier’s chief officer

Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn accompanies Premier Wayne Panton as he talks to CINWS Director John Tibbetts (CIGTV)

(CNS): Jennifer Ahearn, a long-time senior civil servant, has returned to her old job as a chief officer, this time with Premier Wayne Panton’s Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency. While government has yet to reveal the full slate of chief officers heading up the new ministries, Ahearn accompanied Panton on Thursday during his first visit to departments within his responsibility, including the Department of Environment, which was under his responsibility the last time he was in Cabinet. Ahearn was in charge of that area when she was chief officer under the former health minister, Dwayne Seymour, before he was successful in getting her ousted from his ministry.

In July 2019, after her relationship with Seymour was said to have broken down, Ahearn was shifted from the chief officer’s job and moved to a newly-created post in the Office of the Deputy Governor. In January 2015, she was the victim of workplace bullying by another health minister, Osbourne Bodden, who campaigned with Panton in the 2021 elections, in the infamous ‘f+*#ing driftwood’ scandal.

In December 2015 during the trial of Canover Watson, questions were raised about her mishandling of the CarePay corruption case at the hospital. In 2018 she clashed with the Public Accounts Committee when she gave misleading evidence about issues relating to her part in the make-up of the Medical and Dental Council. She was also in charge at the health ministry during the long, and still undisclosed, issues surrounding the former director of the Department of Environmental Health, Roydell Carter, and the secretive way his disappearance from the job was managed before he was formally retired out of the service.

No other details have yet been revealed about which chief officers will be working with which ministers, given the slight reshuffling of portfolios by Panton, who is putting climate change and the issues regarding over-development at the heart of his government.

He stressed to staff at the DoE last week that their work was very important to the PACT government.

“The ministry will be very supportive and we recognise the value of the work you do. I think you can tell by the name of the ministry and the approach we are taking that these issues are important to the government, they are important to the people of the country and we look forward to making some significant strides with, and contributions to… really making the lives of our people better,” Panton said in a CIGTV news report of the visit.

By naming his portfolio the Ministry for Sustainability and Climate Resiliency, Panton has demonstrated his own strong policy position on the immediate need to tackle these issues. While he and Ahearn will be heavily immersed in environment-related matters, questions remain about the other side of this coin, namely the planning ministry and the Central Planning Authority.

While there is an expectation that the CPA membership will change in the coming weeks, the planning ministry is in the hands of Minister Jay Ebanks, who is considered the closest of all PACT members to big developers and the construction sector. It is not yet known if Allen Jones, who has been the chief officer overseeing the planning department and the CPA for many years, will be working with Ebanks.