Activists propose conservation plan for mangroves
(CNS): Sustainable Cayman has come up with a comprehensive, logical and workable solution to preserve some of the threatened wetland in South Sound. With hundreds of acres of critical mangrove habitat under threat from a significant amount of proposed development in the area, the local activist group has suggested a wildlife corridor scheme for the South Sound basin, creating a Mangrove Nature Park and Tarpon Alley Trail. The proposed plan even fits with previous government’s PlanCayman to create attractive, accessible natural spaces for the public alongside future development.
A spokes person for Sustainable Cayman told CNS that this has been presented to the PACT Government, which has already expressed an interest and the proposal is being looked at by technical experts. The conservationists are confident that they have ticked all of the boxes with this proposal, providing a way to allow some development in the area while at the same time conserving much of the wetland area currently under threat.
Sustainable Cayman also believes that this will be a popular plan with the public, given the research work they have conducted and the results of a month-long public opinion survey in March conducted by Amplify Cayman, another local NGO concerned about the impact of over-development on the lives of residents. The survey asked questions about local and global environmental issues impacting Cayman and decisions made by the government on development.
“Encouragingly, respondents felt that environmental planning and community engagement could be improved, with over 95% of respondents supporting national and neighbourhood plans, with effective consultation processes,” Sustainable Cayman said. “The national planning framework was drafted to ensure fit-for-purpose infrastructure and spaces for people, commerce and nature are created in future. Area plans… are intended to implement key objectives and offer area-specific variations to meet the needs of a particular district. Public engagement is a key part of the process and with the completion of the 7-Mile Corridor Plan, the next area plan being considered is George Town.”
Many local activists are currently campaigning for the protection of mangroves in the area. In addition, objections have been filed to many of the very dense subdivisions and apartment projects proposed for this area of George Town East, as well as to proposals by the previous government to re-zone this area from low density to high density residential, not least to accommodate a project by the government-owned National Housing and Development Trust.
But given that the housing trust owns a significant amount of land around George Town that is ready to develop and does not threaten critical habitat, the activists want government to take this public land and create a nature reserve.
Cabinet has yet to make the necessary change but given the PACT Government’s position on the environment, the re-zoning proposal may be reconsidered, paving the way for this solution.
There is great concern among environmentalists about the need to preserve the mangroves in the area, especially given the key role these wetlands play in the storm water drainage. For almost a decade the Department of Environment has been urging government to address the flooding problems that have been exacerbated by the continual clearance of mangroves.
Sustainable Cayman said the concept of a Mangrove Nature Park and Tarpon Alley Trail could also contribute to the storm water management solution. The idea is a nature-based approach to tackling climate resiliency, infrastructure needs, social development, education, health and well-being, tourism and science, the activists said in a release introducing the full policy document. They described it as a “project that puts the community, both young and old, at the centre of its ethos, showcasing our incredible biodiversity and providing a cornerstone project for the benefit of our citizens and visitors”.
The project includes a comprehensive plan for preserving the wetlands that includes a national park with nature trails and a bike corridor on block and parcel 20E-213REM3, which is currently held by the NHDT, and create a wildlife corridor either side of the proposed road with a 20ft setback of land to be reserved and reforested where applicable on each side of the road corridor. It also includes a mangrove retention policy to apply to all developments that sit within the South Sound drainage basin so projects must be designed around the mangroves.
The activists are proposing to partner with other local non-profits to finance the acquisition and conservation of the wetlands that sequester carbon and provide habitat and biodiversity co-benefits, which government and developers can use to offset their carbon footprints. Another element of the project is to change the requirements in the planning law relating to land set aside for public purpose. They want to see 20% of land set aside in larger developments that are in critical mangrove habitat. The project proposal includes a policy to prevent high density rezoning in the South Sound basin without an environmental impact assessment.
Martin Keeley, Programme Education Manager for the Cayman Islands Mangrove Rangers, said this was precisely the kind of integrated project Cayman needs.
“Not only does it help conserve critical mangrove habitat with all its ecological values, it also provides added natural benefits like wildlife corridors, a well established concept found through the world which will enable the species using mangroves to survive,” he added.
See the project proposal in the CNS Library.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
WOW, sounds like a nerve was hit. Someone is really, really pushing ‘property owner rights, ‘developer’s rights’ and dissing anything remotely positive for our nature.
Guess the moneygrubbers spent a few gold pieces to hire some trolls.
It’s time the Government established a National Conservation Plan, paid for by the EPF, a fund which was originally created to protect our shared environment and its unique wildlife.
This fund has been raided over the years to pay for things unrelated to its original and legally mandated purpose, a result of past fiscal irresponsibility and lack of care. Without such a Conservation plan the current, outdated planning laws will guarantee that Cayman’s wild spaces will end up as a chaotic, environmental mess, with many species, ecosystems and areas of special beauty doomed to extinction. The Cayman Islands deserve so much better.
Frankly, it’s half-baked schemes like this that give us environmentalists a bad name. This proposal has not been thought through, not been socialized with any government authorities, and has been poorly executed using free internet programmes… Achieving real sustainability means having holistic solutions to complex problems. Our economy, society and environment are linked. If we want to replace a proposed road with a nature trail, we need a plan to address our traffic/transport issues. If we don’t want housing density, we need a plan for economic prosperity that doesn’t rely on population growth. If we want to turn off the construction jobs tap, we need to have a plan for all the students we are currently pushing into TVET careers.
Awesome plan, and definitely not sorry that ALT and the bunch at CPA won’t make their gravy off this one. If implemented this one deserves a Governor’s Award.
Give them 1000% support and make these sustainable projects happen people. Let’s see if PACT honour the wish and aspirations of their constituents that voted for them.
South Sound didn’t vote for PACT.
As with proposed development, input is only relevant if it comes from surrounding and impacted property owners.
Hilarious that they really believe they will be able to tell Mr.Thompson and Mr. Hislop what they can and can’t do with their land purchased for development.
Yes, nothing better than walking trails through smelly, uninteresting inland swamp land.
Imagine how much garbage we could dump along them though.
Drain the swamp!
Fill it in.
This does sound like a great start. Logical, possible and would make a positive difference.
…Therefore, it is doomed!
(It would need Cayman Govt support; proper enforcement from future plans; and a hands-off influence from $$$$$ and developers).
Conveniently, just up the road from their large South Sound homes, built on developed former mangrove wetland.
Some of them built off the back of the renowned as environmentally friendly cruise industry.
They should either purchase the land or mind their own business.
That’s what our Environmental Fund is for.
Use it then.
This sounds like the start of something that could be quite popular.
And sounds amazing!!!
I know a lot of people will get behind this. Let’s hope the ones that matter and can make it happen will too.
Sounds amazing because your property will not be impacted …sick of these tree huggers making decisions about other people’s property , at no expense or inconvenience to themselves.
In theory this sounds fabulous. But again explain to me how anyone can afford to put money into this sort of project when we are probably on the eve of a recession. Shouldn’t that be going into the many, many persons that are here without food, can’t afford light bills or water bills. The environment is important but so are lives.