Activists propose conservation plan for mangroves

(CNS): Sustainable Cayman has come up with a comprehensive, logical and workable solution to preserve some of the threatened wetland in South Sound. With hundreds of acres of critical mangrove habitat under threat from a significant amount of proposed development in the area, the local activist group has suggested a wildlife corridor scheme for the South Sound basin, creating a Mangrove Nature Park and Tarpon Alley Trail. The proposed plan even fits with previous government’s PlanCayman to create attractive, accessible natural spaces for the public alongside future development.

A spokes person for Sustainable Cayman told CNS that this has been presented to the PACT Government, which has already expressed an interest and the proposal is being looked at by technical experts. The conservationists are confident that they have ticked all of the boxes with this proposal, providing a way to allow some development in the area while at the same time conserving much of the wetland area currently under threat.

Sustainable Cayman also believes that this will be a popular plan with the public, given the research work they have conducted and the results of a month-long public opinion survey in March conducted by Amplify Cayman, another local NGO concerned about the impact of over-development on the lives of residents. The survey asked questions about local and global environmental issues impacting Cayman and decisions made by the government on development.

“Encouragingly, respondents felt that environmental planning and community engagement could be improved, with over 95% of respondents supporting national and neighbourhood plans, with effective consultation processes,” Sustainable Cayman said. “The national planning framework was drafted to ensure fit-for-purpose infrastructure and spaces for people, commerce and nature are created in future. Area plans… are intended to implement key objectives and offer area-specific variations to meet the needs of a particular district. Public engagement is a key part of the process and with the completion of the 7-Mile Corridor Plan, the next area plan being considered is George Town.”

Many local activists are currently campaigning for the protection of mangroves in the area. In addition, objections have been filed to many of the very dense subdivisions and apartment projects proposed for this area of George Town East, as well as to proposals by the previous government to re-zone this area from low density to high density residential, not least to accommodate a project by the government-owned National Housing and Development Trust.

But given that the housing trust owns a significant amount of land around George Town that is ready to develop and does not threaten critical habitat, the activists want government to take this public land and create a nature reserve.

Cabinet has yet to make the necessary change but given the PACT Government’s position on the environment, the re-zoning proposal may be reconsidered, paving the way for this solution.

There is great concern among environmentalists about the need to preserve the mangroves in the area, especially given the key role these wetlands play in the storm water drainage. For almost a decade the Department of Environment has been urging government to address the flooding problems that have been exacerbated by the continual clearance of mangroves.

Sustainable Cayman said the concept of a Mangrove Nature Park and Tarpon Alley Trail could also contribute to the storm water management solution. The idea is a nature-based approach to tackling climate resiliency, infrastructure needs, social development, education, health and well-being, tourism and science, the activists said in a release introducing the full policy document. They described it as a “project that puts the community, both young and old, at the centre of its ethos, showcasing our incredible biodiversity and providing a cornerstone project for the benefit of our citizens and visitors”.

The project includes a comprehensive plan for preserving the wetlands that includes a national park with nature trails and a bike corridor on block and parcel 20E-213REM3, which is currently held by the NHDT, and create a wildlife corridor either side of the proposed road with a 20ft setback of land to be reserved and reforested where applicable on each side of the road corridor. It also includes a mangrove retention policy to apply to all developments that sit within the South Sound drainage basin so projects must be designed around the mangroves.

The activists are proposing to partner with other local non-profits to finance the acquisition and conservation of the wetlands that sequester carbon and provide habitat and biodiversity co-benefits, which government and developers can use to offset their carbon footprints. Another element of the project is to change the requirements in the planning law relating to land set aside for public purpose. They want to see 20% of land set aside in larger developments that are in critical mangrove habitat. The project proposal includes a policy to prevent high density rezoning in the South Sound basin without an environmental impact assessment.

Martin Keeley, Programme Education Manager for the Cayman Islands Mangrove Rangers, said this was precisely the kind of integrated project Cayman needs.

“Not only does it help conserve critical mangrove habitat with all its ecological values, it also provides added natural benefits like wildlife corridors, a well established concept found through the world which will enable the species using mangroves to survive,” he added.