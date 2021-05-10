A dozen COVID-19 cases reported in travellers

Cayman Islands health worker conducts COVID-19 test at the airport

(CNS): Public Health officials have reported 12 positive cases of COVID-19 among travellers in the latest batch of test results. After a significant decline in positive tests among the new arrivals and those ending quarantine, the chief medical officer said Monday that half of these new positive cases were in newly arrived travellers but the other half tested positive after their period of quarantine. Officials have not said where these people had travelled from, whether or not they have been vaccinated or how long the six people had stayed in isolation before they took their exit test.

This means that Cayman now has 18 active cases of the virus among the 792 people in government quarantine and home isolation but no one is reportedly suffering symptoms. The Cayman Islands has recorded a total of 560 cases of COVID-19 since testing began in March 2020.