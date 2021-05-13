Students say sorry for inappropriate video

John Gray High School, Grand Cayman

(CNS): A group of teenage boys from John Gray High School made a public apology on YouTube this week about an earlier video they made showing boys and girls from the school being interviewed on campus and discussing their alleged sexual exploits and preferences. The first video, which was posted on Instagram, caused a stir when it was seen not just by students but parents by and teachers as well. When the school became aware of the social media post and the Instagram account, the teenagers were directed to make the apology video, which is posted on the school’s Facebook page as well as its YouTube channel.

Principal Jonathan Clark issued a statement, which was also posted on social media Tuesday night, in which he described the students’ behaviour as appalling. He said the school was alerted by a parent on Monday and quickly identified which students had made the offending 10-minute video.

Clark said in his statement that the students had been directed to remove the indecent and inappropriate material and in line with school behaviour protocols, other action had been taken. This included the boys making another social media video, in which they took responsibility and apologised for what they had done.

The principal said that the school was “truly disappointed in the poor decisions” made by the students involved, but said it did not reflect the entire student body. Given the concern the video has raised, Clark said it presented the school and the community with the opportunity “to have vital discussions” with all young people to support and empower them to make the best choices throughout their lives.