70% of over 16s have received first shot

Public Health Nurse Annie Price after being vaccinated against COVID-19

(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee has said that 70% of eligible people in the Cayman Islands, which is all of those over the age of 16, have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which translates to 56% of the wider population. Given that children are still not able to be vaccinated, that number is a significant portion of those able to get the shot, but to reach a level of herd immunity that will help protect young people until a suitable vaccine for children is cleared for use, officials want to see around 4,000 or more adults get their shots to create a safe environment that could enable the borders to open.

According to the latest figures, another 418 people were vaccinated for the first time over the last day, increasing the number of those that have begun or completed the two-dose course of either the Pfizer or the AstraZeneca vaccine to 36,709. Public Health is urging members of the community who have not yet been vaccinated to do so before 9 June to meet the expiration date of the remaining vaccine stocks.

Meanwhile, no new cases of the virus have been reported and there are just ten active cases of COVID-19 among those in quarantine, with one person said to be suffering symptoms.