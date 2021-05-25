65% have now had first COVID shot

(CNS): With just over two weeks to go before Cayman’s supply of COVID-19 vaccines begin to expire, the number of people who have had their first shot increased over the weekend by 742, bringing the total to 42,357 or 65% of the population. If another 5% of the population gets their first dose by 9 June and everyone follows up with a second shot before the supplies reach their expiry date, Cayman could be re-opening its borders this summer. Currently, 54% of the population has had both doses, which is 16% short of the government’s minimum target.

Meanwhile, there were three new positive cases of the coronavirus in travelers from over 500 tests carried out this weekend. There are currently 20 active cases of the virus among the 912 people in isolation and quarantine, one of whom is suffering symptoms of coronavirus.