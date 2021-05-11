60% of population has had first COVID shot
(CNS): Following a surge of people getting the vaccine at the weekend and several more over the last 24 hours, 60% of the population, or almost 39,000 people, have now had at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 52% have completed the full two-dose course. From now until 9 June, anyone getting their first shot of the vaccine will be entered into a prize draw. That is the last date for residents to secure their free shot against the coronavirus as the shelf life of our current supplies ends on 30 June. That means that in order for people to get both doses before the vaccines expire, their first must be on or before 9 June.
The weekend vaccine drive at the airport clinic saw more than 730 people get their first shot, and officials are now doing everything they can to encourage everyone who has not yet been vaccinated to come forward before the supply expires. PACT Government ministers urged their constituents who have hesitated to come forward because the vaccine is safe.
Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan, one of several members of government getting their first dose at the weekend, explained why people should get vaccinated. “We are dealing with a global pandemic. I think it is fair to say that everyone knows the seriousness of what this can do to human life, and ailments,” he said. But while keeping everyone safe is the priority, the other main reason to get the community vaccinated is to keep the economy going, he added.
“This is part of the ultimate goal in the long term — to safely open our economy,” Bryan said. “As you know, tourism is our second pillar and a major revenue earner and in order to continue to provide for the people of this country, we need that revenue — but putting safety first. So, we think that these are some of the first steps to getting there. The medical advice has told us that when we get to around 80 percent that we can start making the necessary steps to safely open the borders. So, safety first, economy second and making people get back to work and money flowing back into our economy.”
No new cases of coronavirus were detected in today’s test results. There are still 18 active but asymptomatic cases of the virus among those in isolation and quarantine.
Details of the COVID-19 vaccination schedule can be found at here.
SO close yet so far…I’m hopeful that we’ll make it to 70%, but I don’t think we will…shame…
Damn joke. Take the damn plywood down.
The combined first dose people and those getting their second dose, I believe, came out to the 1,ooo number of shots.
Getting closer to opening the border….wasn’t the golden number 70%?
And once again the question is, if we don’t get to 80% then what? Do we stay closed for another year? People will have had nearly 4 months to get it at no cost to them. If they have not gotten it by June I’d say its pretty unlikely they will ever get it.
18 active cases is the lowest for quite some time
It seems that the government website providing information on daily vaccine uptake has not been updated in almost a week. Is that a technical glitch or are the numbers bad?
https://www.exploregov.ky/coronavirus-statistics
Our new Ministers must be really excited waiting to see it they win any of the 500 prizes. The carrot certainly worked!.
I am glad that people are finally getting vaccinated but I am a little confused. The number reported here is 730 people getting the vaccine whereas the number in the other online news site says more than 1000. Big difference.
It is going to be interesting to see how many get vaccinated after Saturday. That will indicate whether the game show/media opportunity for politicians was a useful or just an expensive approach.
730 is the number of first shots over the weekend, total number of shots delivered (first and second) was over 1100.
About 400 people came for their second dose, not their first.