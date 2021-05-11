60% of population has had first COVID shot

Minister Bryan gets the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

(CNS): Following a surge of people getting the vaccine at the weekend and several more over the last 24 hours, 60% of the population, or almost 39,000 people, have now had at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 52% have completed the full two-dose course. From now until 9 June, anyone getting their first shot of the vaccine will be entered into a prize draw. That is the last date for residents to secure their free shot against the coronavirus as the shelf life of our current supplies ends on 30 June. That means that in order for people to get both doses before the vaccines expire, their first must be on or before 9 June.

The weekend vaccine drive at the airport clinic saw more than 730 people get their first shot, and officials are now doing everything they can to encourage everyone who has not yet been vaccinated to come forward before the supply expires. PACT Government ministers urged their constituents who have hesitated to come forward because the vaccine is safe.

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan, one of several members of government getting their first dose at the weekend, explained why people should get vaccinated. “We are dealing with a global pandemic. I think it is fair to say that everyone knows the seriousness of what this can do to human life, and ailments,” he said. But while keeping everyone safe is the priority, the other main reason to get the community vaccinated is to keep the economy going, he added.

“This is part of the ultimate goal in the long term — to safely open our economy,” Bryan said. “As you know, tourism is our second pillar and a major revenue earner and in order to continue to provide for the people of this country, we need that revenue — but putting safety first. So, we think that these are some of the first steps to getting there. The medical advice has told us that when we get to around 80 percent that we can start making the necessary steps to safely open the borders. So, safety first, economy second and making people get back to work and money flowing back into our economy.”

No new cases of coronavirus were detected in today’s test results. There are still 18 active but asymptomatic cases of the virus among those in isolation and quarantine.