3,000 vaccines set to expire in three weeks
(CNS): Another three thousand people need to come forward and have their first COVID-19 shot over the next three weeks if Cayman is to avoid wasting any of its vaccine supplies that are due to expire at the end of June. According to public health officials, after an adjustment to their historical data the true number of doses administered to date is slightly more than has been reported. The current number of people who have had their first injection is now 40,778, or 63% of the estimated population, while 53% have now completed the two dose course.
Meanwhile, all of the COVID tests carried out over the last day were negative. There are 18 active cases of the virus among those currently in government quarantine or home isolation, none of whom are suffering from symptoms of the coronavirus.
See the vaccine schedule on the HSA website here.
Most of the unvaccinated are under 30 years of age. But a high proportion of the age-vulnerable are vaccinated. That is the relevant metric the government should use.
The just isn’t a serious disease for younger people. Just look at this risk profile from the CDC.
Cayman is undercounting people who got the vaccine in the UK, US or elsewhere. My son got vaccinated in Michigan at university, and is now back here for the summer.
Come on let’s not let this opportunity go to waste! People around the world are literally dying for an opportunity to be vaccinated.
No carnival, no vaccine.
So we must trust their numbers why now exactly?
Open the damn borders and stop the lies.