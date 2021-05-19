3,000 vaccines set to expire in three weeks

(CNS): Another three thousand people need to come forward and have their first COVID-19 shot over the next three weeks if Cayman is to avoid wasting any of its vaccine supplies that are due to expire at the end of June. According to public health officials, after an adjustment to their historical data the true number of doses administered to date is slightly more than has been reported. The current number of people who have had their first injection is now 40,778, or 63% of the estimated population, while 53% have now completed the two dose course.

Meanwhile, all of the COVID tests carried out over the last day were negative. There are 18 active cases of the virus among those currently in government quarantine or home isolation, none of whom are suffering from symptoms of the coronavirus.