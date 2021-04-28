WORC confirms over 24,200 current permit holders
(CNS): WORC has confirmed that, according to its latest figures, there are currently 24,221 work permit holders in the Cayman Islands, despite the closure of the tourism sector and what was believed to be a reduced resident population due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Officials noted that they are able to supply the number of permit holders and permanent residents at any time and can confirm whether any specific individual was on island on a given day or is still on island. But a recent FOI request made by a CNS reader about the number of people here, including Caymanians, was refused by the department because of the way data is collected. Nevertheless, officials said that important immigration information is collected.
The reader’s request was for how many people were in Cayman on a specific day in March, broken down by Caymanians, PR holders, work permit holders, their dependents and visitors. But the request was refused under a provision of the freedom of information law that enables civil servants not to spend what would be considered an unreasonable time period.
This use of the provision has been criticized as it is sometimes a reflection of poor record keeping. When CNS contacted Workforce Opportunities & Residency Cayman (WORC) about what appeared to be a failure to collect essential immigration information, officials said that the system is not designed to run the number of people as a whole who are on island on a given date.
WORC officials said it was the was the “system limitations” that prevented them from presenting the information in the way the applicant had asked. They had therefore refused the FOI on the basis that it would take many days and many hours of staff time, which would amount to “an unreasonable diversion of the resources”.
“The department is able to confirm whether any specific individual was on island on any given day or is currently on island,” a spokesperson for the department told CNS. “Unfortunately, the decision communicated to the FOI applicant did not clearly explain this.”
The department said that they can, however, provide the number of people broken down by work permit and permanent residency on any given day more or less immediately.
According to those statistics, on 26 April, in addition to the 24,221 work permit holders, there were 5,820 permanent residents. The groups cover more than 120 nationalities but Jamaica still makes up the largest group of foreign workers at more than 10,500. The next biggest group is people from the Philippines at 3,839, followed by those from the UK at just over 1,600.
See the full break-down of current WP and PR holders by nationality in the CNS Library.
Far too many Work Permits for our population!!
So, past leaders and the present Speaker have called for increase in population- up to 100,000! That’s total BS!!
Real solutions are:
1. ENFORCE existing statutes regarding the training of Caymanians in ALL fields where work permits are held. Apply realistic discretionary requirements appropriate to the job, e.g. training for a waitress – within 6 months/training for a qualified accountant 4-6 years, etc. Immediate to short-term for implementation.
2. Improve education systems academically and also include vocational training, so that school-leavers will be fully prepared to enter job markets from necktie jobs to tradesman jobs. Utilize Michael Myles and others like him!!! Short to mid-term implementation/Mid-long term for results.
3. Establish apprenticeship programs with ALL employers (categorized by staff size), where possible. Large employers should be made to accept X number of (properly prepared) apprentices after each high school graduation, smaller employers would be given discretionary flexibility. NO employer with more than 3-4 staff should be exempt. Short-mid term implementation.
4. Devise and establish alternate revenue streams to defray dependence on WP fees, e.g. regulated marijuana industry. Short-mid term implementation.
5. DO NOT buy-into the belief that increasing the population is the answer!! Immediate implementation.
This is not rocket science and there is NOTHING preventing any Government from implementing any or all of the above suggestions – except their WILL!
Premier Panton and PACT Cabinet, now is your chance to show how much you care for the Cayman people and our generations of the future. STOP paying lip service like all past Govts and DO SOMETHING constructive towards securing a good chunk of the work-force pie for Caymanians!!
Start by getting JOCC some GREAT Education advisers, good and proven plans appropriate to our Caymanian experience and commit her to implement them!!
Until Caymanians are educationally prepared for performing in ALL sectors of the job market and until WP fees are not such an important source of revenues, NOTHING will change except WP numbers will continue to rise!!
Are they vaccinated?
No renewals without a certificate.
Stop this bitterness. Everyone who can should get vaccinated. Some of you out there don’t miss an opportunity to be spiteful to expats.
Tell this to everyone who refuses vaccine for no valid reason. Regardless of their immigration status. Everyone can get sick and pass it around.
I hate all the government groups that won’t furnish “secret” information that really isn’t secret.
Like the ESO.
I like the way they WORC’d that.
No diggity?
“no diggity”
24,221 work permits. A veritable cash cow, ain’t it? Meanwhile, WORC has close to 600 jobs listed (most of them paying peanuts) which Caymanians apply for and they are lucky if they get a reply, much less an interview. Since this department was born, it has not been able to show how it contributes to getting any significant number of Caymanians placed in jobs. And mind you, they offer excellent training options. Where is the disconnect, is my question…
Most of those work permits pay peanuts too. Apparently Caymanians will not work for peanuts.
How many of these work permit holders actually employ the workers that they have permits for the answer is very few …the biggest tragedy is all these bogus T&B licenses that are handed out for little or no real cost and they have only one intention and that’s to use there T&B to import labor here to make a few dollars at the end of the month …stop all permit holders from farming out these people if you don’t have work for them right now you never will …the sharing is of no use to the economy it breeds a under belly economy that will sink us .at least 8,000 of those WP holders will be working outside of there permit criteria and that’s maybe conservative…you would be shocked if you looked into this problem .the young caymanians will never get into the work force when we import labor just because we can and we look the other way …
If worc figure is correct which I doubt is why is it that they have so many work permit holder here and the young caymanians returning home from university with their degree and cannot get a job in their own country, also think that they have more filipeno more than what they are saying everyday you see a new bruch and they need to give the correct stats on foreigners and not only pinpointing out one nation, its the government fault they use to have quota on the amount of permits that they issue every year but that is finish with now, well let’s see what the new one will do
Expatriate Civil Servants are not Work Permit Holders. How many of them are there?
And how many of these are vaccinated???
Are you a government official?…non of your business! Moron!
PNM sold us all out boy
Certain jobs, such as real estate, should have 0 work permits. I don’t understand why we need to bring people in to sell local property. Every week there is another new real estate company and the majority have little to no Caymanian ownership.
As a work permit holder, I agree with this and feel this can be widely expanded to water sports and tourism.
Do these figures include dependents? If not, why not?
I know they do not. Nor do they include expatriate dependents on Caymanians, or Permanent Residents.
Because the system is not sophisticated enough. It is not unheard of to have the same dependents listed on different work permits so therefore the figures would be inaccurate, i.e. both mum and dad who have work permits have both there children listed as dependents on both their applications.
Equally, not all dependents have the same nationalities as their parents, for example a Canadian couple whose child is born in the USA is both a Canadian and a US citizen, while the parents are only Canadian.. again the system would struggle to pick this up.
I have to say that my favorite section is the 503 British Overseas Territories Citizens who have PR. This figure is pretty misleading because
1) it covers a whole variety of Territories i.e. BVI and T&C
2) it could include those expats who have become naturalised. Therefore if an Irish person becomes a BOTC they appear to stop being a Irish on the list.
3) it could include those children who were born in the Cayman Islands and registered once their parents get PR.
4) It could include those people who were born in the Cayman Islands pre 1983 who obtain Cayman Passports by birth but were not Caymanian, i.e. the Ghosts.
That depends
If what WORC says is correct, then my question is: “What are the exact fields of information included in the WORK database?”
Looking at an application for Work Permit, it appears as though all of the information the person asked about is on the standard application with the exception of data about island entry/exit information which would need to be extracted from Customs and Border Control. Linking the WORC and CBC databases would be easily accomplished through data-sharing agreements if not already in place and legal in Cayman.
“the system is not designed to run the number of people as a whole who are on island on a given date”… or to be more accurate, the system is only designed to list the number of permit holders, PR and dependents on the island at any given date. They simply don’t have a register of Caymanians, other than those born Caymanians who have applied for confirmation of their status or those that have acquired it. Nor is their any system to cross reference against other centrally held data that (incompletely) list Caymanians, such as the electoral register.
The question is unanswerable without government doing what they are actually meant to do by law and create a central register for Caymanians, but have been unwilling or unable to do. And I suspect the person that asked it knew that perfectly well. That’s why we have to deal with ESO guesstimates on population size when trying to work out what percentage of the population have bee vaccinated, and why employers who dont particularly want to hire Caymanians can make job applicants lives quite difficult by asking them to prove that they are Caymanian. Its not poor record keeping CNS, its not having a record in the first place (but not wanting to admit it).
Creating a central register of Caymanians would require them to confirm that many hundreds of so called Caymanians are in fact not Caymanian. They would then have to explain why so many non Caymanians are voting, owning businesses, working without work permits, and receiving government scholarships. The issue was formally raised in court more than a decade ago, and no one has addressed the issue. We have our own Windrush problem, but unlike what happened in the UK, we have known about it all along and simply allow it to get worse.
Well, the PR list isn’t as scary as the WP list.
It doesn’t include dependents. Multiply it by 3.
That’s a slight exaggeration wouldn’t you agree…
OK. 2.7.
But remember, most are married and some of them have several kids (not 1 or 2).
Do you really think there are more than 90,000 people living in the Cayman Islands now?
Depends… i suspect that the average Western Professional has 2.4 children…
Appeal the decision… it’s worrying if the Department can’t provide a number as to how many Caymanians are in the Cayman Islands
Revealing data that contradicts the frame of thought Caymanians have it “good” would be too controversial for the public eye.
Governments don’t like the truth if they can’t make money off it.
WORC is once again in breach of its own law. Per Section 32 of the Immigration (Transition) Act (2021 Revision):
2. (1) The Secretary shall keep a record of every application for a grant of the right to be Caymanian and the result thereof, and such grant shall be evidenced by a certificate under the hand of the chairperson or by the Cabinet in the form in the
Schedule.
(2) The Secretary shall cause notice of the grant to be published in the Gazette.
Also, Immigration used to publish these records, so WORC is full of shit saying they cannot produce these statistics: http://www.immigration.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/immhome/aboutus/statisticscentre/Dec%202017.pdf
Who will be held accountable for this? Jeremy Scott? The FOI Section? ANYONE?!
Alden McLaughlin.
Please visit http://www.eso.ky for further statistics on the Population (and many other local statistics).
Those are guestimates….
And they are old! work permits listed there are still from 2019!
Made up guesstimates – and manifestly wrong. How can there be fewer expatriates in Cayman then there are Work Permit Holders and persons with PR?
How can they tell you how many Camanians when they can’t even tell if someone is Caymanian?
Most police states can do that.
What about the data from the fingerprint scanning system that cost a fortune………………..
