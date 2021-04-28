WORC confirms over 24,200 current permit holders

(CNS): WORC has confirmed that, according to its latest figures, there are currently 24,221 work permit holders in the Cayman Islands, despite the closure of the tourism sector and what was believed to be a reduced resident population due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Officials noted that they are able to supply the number of permit holders and permanent residents at any time and can confirm whether any specific individual was on island on a given day or is still on island. But a recent FOI request made by a CNS reader about the number of people here, including Caymanians, was refused by the department because of the way data is collected. Nevertheless, officials said that important immigration information is collected.

The reader’s request was for how many people were in Cayman on a specific day in March, broken down by Caymanians, PR holders, work permit holders, their dependents and visitors. But the request was refused under a provision of the freedom of information law that enables civil servants not to spend what would be considered an unreasonable time period.

This use of the provision has been criticized as it is sometimes a reflection of poor record keeping. When CNS contacted Workforce Opportunities & Residency Cayman (WORC) about what appeared to be a failure to collect essential immigration information, officials said that the system is not designed to run the number of people as a whole who are on island on a given date.

WORC officials said it was the was the “system limitations” that prevented them from presenting the information in the way the applicant had asked. They had therefore refused the FOI on the basis that it would take many days and many hours of staff time, which would amount to “an unreasonable diversion of the resources”.

“The department is able to confirm whether any specific individual was on island on any given day or is currently on island,” a spokesperson for the department told CNS. “Unfortunately, the decision communicated to the FOI applicant did not clearly explain this.”

The department said that they can, however, provide the number of people broken down by work permit and permanent residency on any given day more or less immediately.

According to those statistics, on 26 April, in addition to the 24,221 work permit holders, there were 5,820 permanent residents. The groups cover more than 120 nationalities but Jamaica still makes up the largest group of foreign workers at more than 10,500. The next biggest group is people from the Philippines at 3,839, followed by those from the UK at just over 1,600.