101 writes: After all the back door deals following the general elections, we are left with the PPM-led group having 9 members confirmed (Alden, Moses, Roy, Joey, Barbara, David, Julie, Dwayne and Isaac) and the Independents led group now having 8 members confirmed (Wayne, Chris, Kenneth, Sabrina, Bernie, Kathy, Heather and Andre). The final position of North Side’s elected member Jay Ebanks is uncertain although he was technically named in the letter delivered to the governor by Mr Wayne Panton. Therefore, if Jay hasn’t technically flipped over to the PPM as rumoured, we have a temporary stalemate situation.

This leave us with that one guy as the very likely kingmaker over the next day or two. The level of irony cannot be overstated. The man who represents so much public contempt and negativity, especially over the past five months, is in the strongest possible bargaining position to determine whether this country has a new leadership or sticks with the incumbents.

He has done this before with anywhere from between two to three additional seats; i.e., his previous West Bay stronghold. He is now in the identical position with his seat being the only one. He has added a twist to this recently as he was seen with Jay meeting with the independents, probably convincing the younger, less experienced politician that negotiating as two is better than one.

How did we get here?

Collectively as a people, we are irrational.

We say we want independents, but what we are really saying is we want a group other than the incumbents. We don’t really want independents who will think individually about what makes the most sense for their constituencies and who might think independently about what form of coalition they wish to be a part of. Ironically, we prefer a ‘group’ of independents, (refusing by any means necessary to call it, or vaguely recognise it, as a ‘party’ even though each general election this other side behaves more and more like one.

We are irrational because we continue to expect that a group of individuals will come together the morning after, find a common vision, develop strategies, decide who will take which positions in government while dealing with the temptations and horsetrading from the other side. We expect them to somehow come out perfectly at the other end of this process, forming a coherent group, seemingly untouched by any of this activity. And before we start to celebrate, while the letter by Mr Panton is great progress over what occurred in 2017, we have all seen from the challenges that we are not there yet.

We threaten to protest with a taste of ‘capitol storming’, aided by memories of CNN and Trump fresh in our minds, our attitude suggesting that something has just been ‘stolen’ from us, knowing that the deals we are seeing played out are exactly the types of deals that play out every election behind closed doors, just with less social media awareness. And yes, knowing full well that our election process was fair and that nothing illegal occurred.

We do know better.

What we really want is CHANGE. And that’s ok. But we should just say that.

We are irrational because we accuse newly elected politicians of trying to ‘steal’ something from us when all they are doing is exercising (actually struggling to exercise) that ONE decision they are permitted to make in the early days. In fact, it’s the only thing they can do on behalf of the people before being officially sworn in; which is to decide how to form a government. We trust them to make decisions on our behalf by voting them in and then we take away the very first decision they must attempt to make as a leader by threatening them if we don’t like that decision. Trust is a two-way street.

We can find a way forward by admitting that we want better representatives to work collectively (not individually) and if the term ‘party’ still offends us, we can call them ‘teams’ if we wish to go back to those quaint customs from the past.

But let’s not fool ourselves. If we do not change our political system, each general election we will continue to be in that position of waiting desperately (and increasingly so) for a group of individuals to decide how they will form the government. It will be extremely rare to find this in many other countries. As mentioned so often in recent days, it really does look like a banana republic.

We are irrational because we continue to say that the people voted overwhelmingly for independents. That they didn’t want the PPM, knowing full well that every PPM member was re-elected. If we respect that our democracy proves that the successful independent members were liked by the voters, how can we deny that voters also ‘liked’ what the PPM achieved and promised to do in the future by re-electing them? Everyone is elected by the same democratic process. We don’t have the luxury of having a respectable democratic process for every single independent, but a dark evil type of democracy controlled by special interest groups electing the PPM/Alliance candidates.

The system is so broken that our candidates behave irrationally too. First, they make it a point of deciding to run and brand themselves as independents precisely because they have trained their own voters over the years to think of a party as a bad thing (as an unintended by-product of criticising the first two prominent parties in early 2000s). And then they themselves behind closed doors are trying very hard to organise themselves like a party to gain some semblance of being ‘ready to go’ from day one. Why not give people certainty as a group BEFORE the campaigns start?

Our vote for ‘change’

The PPM has had eight years to make our lives better. With the sole exception of managing the pandemic very well, the country is worse off as too many serious issues have been left unaddressed.



We say that the alternative group looks inexperienced, but most of them are smart, have relevant experience and demonstrate leadership skills already up to this point. Five of them have already served as MPs. Andre is an attorney with excellent public sector experience. Kathy and Sabrina are smart articulate women that have shown that they understand many of the issues that this country faces. Sabrina has demonstrated that she has the character and strength to deal with difficult moments.

This alternative group may be exactly what the country needs right now: leaders willing to make the bold changes needed to make our lives better.

And yet we somehow managed to re-elect all of the seven incumbent cabinet ministers, plus David, Barbara and McKeeva, in effect telling them they have done a good job.

Just to be clear: voting for a whopping 10 of the 12 existing members of the PPM-led Unity Government that ran for office isn’t a bold sign that we wanted change; it’s an endorsement.

This, too, is proof that we are voting not based on the true merits of the person, but on personalities and handouts.

The best example of this is that 458 persons re-elected an MP who was recently convicted of violence against a woman. Collectively, we are irrational. Yes we are.