Waterfront jewellery store robbed

Rocky’s Diamond Gallery

(CNS): A lone robber armed with a knife made off with an undisclosed amount of jewellery from Rocky’s Diamond Gallery on Harbour Drive on the George Town waterfront on Saturday morning. Police said they received the report of the stick-up at around 10:30am yesterday after a man entered the jewelry store brandishing a knife and demanded the jewels. He was wearing a long sleeved neon yellow-green shirt, light-coloured cargo-style pants and a dark-coloured baseball cap with a red peak.

Police said the robber fled in a dark coloured Ford SUV, which was parked outside, in the direction of Seven Mile Beach.

The police helicopter was dispatch to help in the pursuit in and around the Swamp area but the suspects were not apprehended. No one was hurt during the jewel heist and so far no one has been arrested.

Detectives are now asking anyone with information about this incident to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.