Very short window opens for AstraZeneca vaccine

(CNS): The Public Health Department says it has received a very limited supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine available to anyone who is unable to take the Pfizer vaccine due to medical reasons or prefer to take this vaccine for any other reason. However, there is a very short window for people to choose this vaccine as the first dose will only be available tomorrow and Monday for people aged 18 and over at the airport clinic. Those aged 16 and 17 who wish to be vaccinated should take the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

The first shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will only be administered on Saturday, 1 May, and Monday, 3 May, at the ORIA Vaccination Clinic. Public Health officials said that the first dose of the vaccine must be administered no later than Monday to ensure that the second dose is administered by its expiration date of 31 May 2021 following the required 28-day interval between each dose.

The AstraZeneca vaccine requires a consent form for Dose 1 (click here). Those wanting to take this vaccine should advise a member of Public Health staff of this at the clinic.

See UK Government: Information for UK recipients on COVID 19 Vaccine AstraZeneca

HSA COVID-19 vaccination clinic reminders:

AstraZeneca COVID vaccine is available to ALL persons 18 years and over.

Pfizer COVID vaccine is available to ALL persons 16 years and over (parental consent required for 16 & 17 year olds).

Photo ID showing date of birth is still required, however, persons no longer need to provide identification to demonstrate they are an ordinarily and legally resident

When receiving your 2nd dose, you MUST also bring along your vaccination card reflecting your 1st dose.

Do not laminate your vaccination card at any time. (If you have already done so, please bring your vaccination card to the ORIA Vaccination Clinic along with your photo ID.)

your vaccination card at any time. (If you have already done so, please bring your vaccination card to the ORIA Vaccination Clinic along with your photo ID.) Park in the long-term parking lot.

Do not bring children, when possible.

No pets allowed at the vaccination clinic.

Facemasks required.

Persons 60 years and older will be given priority.