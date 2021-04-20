Vaccine take-up increases just 2% in last week

(CNS): The percentage of the population that has received at least one does of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus barely moved Tuesday, according to the latest statistics. Cayman remains a world leader in the percentage of the population who have had at least one dose, with 34,614 people vaccinated or 53% of the estimated population. However, the goal to reach between 75% and 80% in the next six weeks or so is looking less and less likely, as the pace of vaccine take-up slows.

Just 260 people received their first shot over the last day, and since last Tuesday the percentage rate of those vaccinated has increased by only 2%.

Meanwhile, with no scheduled flights over the last two days, there were no new positive case of COVID-19 in travellers and all of the test results over the last day were negative. There are still 21 active cases of the virus among the more than 660 people in quarantine and isolation, two of whom are still suffering symptoms of the virus.

Cayman’s tally for COVID-19 is 531, with just two fatalities attributed to the virus since testing began in March 2020.