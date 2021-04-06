Underwater cameras to watch-over UKOT sea life

Loggerhead turtle visits a BRUVS camera (Photo by Blue Abacus)

(CNS): The UK is funding a network of underwater cameras across its overseas territories to keep a watchful eye on the sea life and collect data to help in the conservation battle. The Cayman Islands will be included in the rollout of non-intrusive stereo-Baited Remote Underwater Video Systems (BRUVS), which will be deployed in open ocean and coastal habitats. The cameras will form the Global Ocean Wildlife Analysis Network, which will provide information on biodiversity and ecosystems across the territories, from the Caribbean down to the Antarctic, providing researchers with a benchmark of scientific understanding of the marine species to inform conservation decisions.

A press release from the UK government explained that the cameras from Blue Abacus will collect data on the status of both open ocean and reef species, letting scientists and the UKOTs set benchmarks for diversity and abundances. This will form valuable information on the many migratory species of open ocean and coastal reef fish, assist in the management of data-poor fisheries and improve understanding of the functioning of pelagic and benthic ecosystems.

The project, which is being funded as part of the UK Government Blue Belt programme, allows scientists from the UK Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas), the University of Western Australia and partners in the UKOTs to work with Blue Abacus to gather and analyse the data collected from 66 BRUVS cameras.

Cofounder of Blue Abacus and Professor at the University of Western Australia, Jessica Meeuwig, said, “The world’s tunas, sharks and large reef fish continue to decline in numbers and this trend must be reversed. This programme will give decision makers the evidence they need to act decisively in support of their blue economies.”

Dr Paul Whomersley, Cefas project lead, said it was a world first that will enable better understanding of “…the biodiversity, functioning and connectivity of these ocean areas, while providing valuable and necessary data to inform and develop UKOTs marine management and protection strategies.”

Here in Cayman, Tim Austin, Deputy Director, Research and Assessment, at the Department of Environment, said their team was very excited about the opportunity to take part in the project, which will bring the BRUV network into the Caribbean region for the first time.

“Nearshore benthic BRUVs have been an important research tool for informing marine species and protected area management in the Cayman Islands,” he said. “The opportunity to take this technology further offshore will greatly enhance the Cayman Islands’ ability to implement meaningful and effective conservation regimes for this data limited, poorly understood, but crucially important ecosystem.”

Other territory scientists are also keen to be involved and over the next few months, complete sets of carbon-fibre stereo-BRUVS and associated equipment will be delivered to them to begin the installation.

This initiative builds on progress to date through the Blue Belt programme to improve on understanding of the marine environment of the UKOTs, and to ensure these diverse ecosystems are protected and managed for future generations. Through the programme, the UKOTs have put in place large-scale marine protection and management measures which cover an area of over four million square kilometres, the release stated.