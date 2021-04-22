UK willing to help Cayman address climate issues

Governor Martyn Roper delivers remarks at the swearing-in ceremony

(CNS): Governor Martyn Roper has said the United Kingdom is open to helping the new government on issues relating to climate change. As he gave his address congratulating the newly sworn members of Parliament on Wednesday, he noted that the environment was a key issue on the campaign trail this year for voters and candidates. Roper said the UK was willing to assist the new government on analysing the risks of climate change and other areas they will find helpful as it faces this existential priority. With the UK-Cayman relationship “in very good shape”, the governor said he looked forward to playing his part to strengthen it further.

“Where UK technical expertise can be helpful, I will continue to do my utmost to secure it,” he said, “One area of major concern is climate change and the environment, an existential priority for our entire planet, highlighted by the public and a majority of candidates during the campaign. The UK is open to assisting the new government on analysing the risks of climate change, renewable energy, biodiversity and any other areas they will find helpful.”

With Wayne Panton now at the helm of the new administration, this offer, whichy has been made by the governor more or less since his arrival, may well now be taken seriously. Following his own speech yesterday, and given his existing reputation as a genuine environmentalist, Panton has set out a platform that has protecting Cayman’s natural heritage at its heart.

Another issue highlighted by Roper in his speech yesterday that Panton has already committed to addressing is the code of conduct for MPs and Cabinet members.

“I believe one of the messages the public clearly sent in these elections is about the great importance attached to the integrity and behaviour of elected parliamentarians, ministers and senior officials,” Roper said. “I therefore welcome the incoming government’s announcement it will agree a code of conduct for parliamentarians. I hope we can also agree code of conduct for Cabinet Ministers,” he added.

Given the allegations that have swirled around this election relating to campaign finance and other issues, Roper also encouraged the new government to reform the rules surrounding elections.

“We should carefully consider recommendations for improving the process for future elections,” Roper said, referring to the issues raised by previous election observers. “There are some areas that need addressing, including election finance, to enhance our good governance. It is my hope that the incoming government will make this a priority in the early part of its term in office.”

Roper committed to respecting the autonomy of the Cayman Islands for domestic affairs and to “exercise my responsibilities, including for good governance, in the spirit of partnership, mutual trust and collaboration that have marked my first two and a half years as governor”. He urged everyone to put aside the “hard fought election campaign”, which he said was “tense and challenging”, and come together to support the new government and the official opposition.

“While fully respecting everyone’s right to express their opinions, I continue to urge everyone to treat everyone else in our community with courtesy, dignity, respect and fairness at all times,” he said.