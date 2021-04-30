Two vaccinated travellers to date positive for COVID-19

(CNS): According to information supplied by Public Health, up to 22 April, 211 travellers have been both vaccinated and provided a negative test on arrival, which enabled them to take advantage of the reduced ten-day quarantine or isolation option since it was introduced. But officials said two travellers so far have tested positive, albeit weakly, for the virus after receiving their vaccination courses abroad and not in the Cayman Islands. In each case the individuals were required to quarantine for the full 14-day period.

Meanwhile, one more traveller tested positive for the virus among the results released Friday and is now isolation. There are now just fifteen active cases of the virus among the more than 600 people in quarantine, only one of whom has symptoms. This is one of the lowest numbers of current cases since Cayman began its phased border reopening.

The vaccination programme remains stalled, however, with 55% of the population having had a first shot. Just 215 people have been vaccinated since the last figures were released on Tuesday following the closure of the clinic Wednesday.