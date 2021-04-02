Two in quarantine lockdown after isolation breach

(CNS): Government officials have reported that was another alleged breach of COVID-19 isolation protocols on Wednesday, when, during a routine welfare check, the Travel Cayman Mobile Compliance Team found an unauthorised visitor at a residence where a traveller was in isolation. The incident has been reported to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS), who are investigating, but the individuals have already been warned for intended prosecution. Both the traveller and the person visiting have been placed in a government quarantine facility.

Primary contact tracing has been undertaken adding that there is no immediate cause for public health concern. Officials did not say if the traveller or visitor have been vaccinated or if the traveller was negative or positive for the virus. But they did state that, regardless of a person’s vaccination status or COVID antibody status, there is to be no direct contact between members of the public and persons in quarantine during their period of isolation.

Anyone delivering food or supplies to someone in quarantine should remain in proximity to the property for the minimum necessary time for delivery and immediately depart. People in quarantine should not physically collect supplies until after the person delivering the supplies has left the yard space or property vicinity. Anyone that is found to be in breach of the mandatory quarantine provisions is liable to a fine of up to $10,000 or two years in jail.

Meanwhile, just one more traveller was added to the tally of COVID positive cases in Thursday’s COVID-19 test results. Cayman has now recorded 501 cases of coronavirus here since testing began in March last year. There are currently 22 active cases of the virus among those in isolation and quarantine, with four people suffering symptoms of the virus.

Efforts to vaccinate around 75% of the population continues, although the pace slowed down this week. Around 47% of the population has received one does of the PFizer vaccine and around 31% the full course. Just 131 people received either a first or second shot of the vaccine over the last day. In total 30,607 people have received at least one vaccine shot.