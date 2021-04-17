Turner returns to PACT but horsetrading rolls on

PACT members on the platform face an enthusiastic crowd (photo by Courtney Platt)

Wayne Panton addresses the crowd

Kenneth Brayn show support for Sabrina Turner

Alric Lindsay acted as emcee

(CNS): By Friday evening Sabrina Turner had returned to the PACT group led by Wayne Panton, succumbing to a different kind of pressure, this time from her own constituents and people across the islands who voted for an independent government. After she had signed a deal with the Progressives, just hours after committing to form a government with PACT, by Friday afternoon the start of new talks among the group saw Turner re-join and Jay Ebanks recommit to the PACT. Meanwhile, Isaac Rankine was still indicating his inclination to go with the PPM-Alliance, and although McKeeva Bush appeared in the mix, no deal had been done with the controversial West Bay veteran MP.

Hundreds of people, not just from Prospect but across the country, attended a meeting in Turner’s constituency Friday night. Most of the members of the PACT group joined the hesitant newcomer on the stage as she faced her voters and made her re-commitment to that group. The independents were greeted with deafening cheers, confirming the public support for a government made up of independent candidates, reflecting the popular national vote count.

But at that point the horsetrading was continuing. Panton was greeted enthusiastically by the crowd at the standing room only meeting, where people were also outside listening in on speakers. However, he and his new team were still in talks with other elected MPs.

On Friday afternoon nine of the independents had confirmed their support for Panton and the PACT, while eight were confirmed for the PPM-Alliance, with Rankine still signed up for both.

McKeeva Bush was still at that point a potential deal maker for either side. But while the PACT was speaking to Bush, no deal had been made by Friday night that included him. None of the independents referred to the inclusion of the former speaker in the talks yesterday but his presence was confirmed. CNS attended the location and spotted a number of Bush’s associates and was able to confirm through other connected sources that he was in the building engaged in discussions with PACT.

Panton urged the crowd to be patient regarding the talks. He said the country deserved a good government that was made up of independents because that was how the country voted. Panton explained that in the early hours of Thursday morning the independents had agreed that they could form a government, demonstrating that independents can come together, contrary to claims made by the PPM-Alliance. He said the group was not breaking apart but had instead been undermined by “misinformation campaigns that kicked into high gear”.

“We will continue to move this forward and we ask for your patience,” he said. “We understand the urgency and the need and desire to have the issue settled. We have to work through this process. The reason we are here is not because of our failure but because of the initiatives that have been made to derail what was already agreed and achieved.”

Turner was supported by the independents, who said that she had made “a mistake”, as they asked the voters to back her decision to return to the PACT. Turner offered an apology to anyone who might doubt her actions but she herself did not admit she had made a mistake, but she told the crowd that she was an independent and asked them to trust her. She did not indicate why she had signed the deal with Panton and then signed the PPM-Alliance deal just hours later but she clearly re-committed to the PACT, which has offered her a ministry.

Several of the independents spoke to the crowd and also urged Rankine to return to the group.

At this point Panton’s letter, which includes Rankine, showing that he can form a government with a working majority and with Alric Lindsay as speaker, is the only one that Governor Martyn Roper is in possession of and the clock is now ticking to Wednesday, when Parliament will be asked to vote for or against Wayne Panton as premier.