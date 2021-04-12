Troubles still stewing after turtle farm strike

Turtle farm staff and former workers discuss the protest with Bernie Bush MP

(CNS): Staff at the Cayman Turtle Centre have a list of grievances that have still not been resolved, even after a significant number of workers walked off the job Friday and carried out a day-long protest. Despite their public declarations about many issues and a workplace that they describe as a “toxic environment”, which were live streamed on social media and reported in the press, the management team has not engaged with the angry employees. Among the points of conflict stewing at the farm are claims of workers being mistreated, unwarranted pay rises for the managers, the manipulation of recruitment and the mismanagement of the accounts.

Staff members who spoke with CNS talked about a poor relationship between management and themselves going back several years, and some described their own personal experiences of bullying, the use of profane language by a very senior manager and general mistreatment, the realignment and reduction of their pay, with conditions becoming even worse since the pandemic.

The workers’ grievances were aggravated when they learned that, while their pay was being cut, the managers were giving themselves additional pay rises. Accusations have also been made by the Public Accounts Committee that the accounts are being mismanaged to make it appear that certain areas of the CTC are making a profit when they are not to enable the top executives to pay themselves additional bonuses.

Staff were angry that they had to learn about the management pay rises through the PAC hearings. They have also raised concerns about how at least one very senior job has been created and the job description manipulated to fit a specific person on a permit rather than enable qualified Caymanians to apply. Although at least two local people who had sufficient qualifications and experience to fit the original job description applied, neither of them were given an interview after the job specifications appears to have been changed to fit someone else.

“We are here letting them know we are tired and they have to go,” one of the protesters told CNS about the senior management. “Without this staff, this facility can’t run. You must take care of them. They know the issues and they know what is going on.”

Several dozen workers stopped work at the CTC on Friday and demanded that the management and board be removed. The demo attracted the attention of several West Bay candidates competing in the upcoming elections, including the incumbent, Bernie Bush, and challenger, Rolston Anglin, for West Bay North where the farm is located. Anglin said that if he is sitting on the government benches by the end of this week, he will ensure that the board and the senior management are removed.

“Until the staffing crisis at the turtle farm is fixed, you can’t address the company. It’s very simple; the CEO has to go, the board has to be accountable and has to go, and the COO has to go,” Anglin said. “In any organisation where leadership looses the confidence of the masses, the answer is simple,” he said, adding that the CTC remains a strategic asset for government, so it must set strategic goals.

Bush, on the other hand, fell short of calling for CEO Tim Adam’s scalp and said that he wanted to see the expat managers removed before kicking out the Caymanian, but he also said that the board had to be replaced and must begin taking control.

Most of the staff agree that the board has failed the employees and the facility and has not been keeping watch over what is happening. One member of staff told CNS that the entire management team should be ashamed of themselves presiding over an institution that loses more than $4 million per year, despite the subsidy it receives.

There are also concerns that the management is manipulating the accounts to make it appear that the butchery and meat supply side, which actually makes a profit, is responsible for the losses, when in actual fact it is the entertainment side of the facility where the cash hemorrhaging.

While management refused to engage with staff throughout the day-long strike, and were unavailable for comment when CNS called into the offices, in a short statement issued by the board on Friday evening the directors said they had received a petition letter from staff through the Ministry of Tourism and were seeking mediation through the government’s Internal Audit Department and their Human Resources expertise.

“This request to the Internal Audit Department was met expeditiously and an investigation has been ongoing over the last six weeks,” the directors stated. “The Internal Auditors have met with all staff members, inclusive of those who spoke on camera at this morning’s peaceful protest. It is the Board’s understanding that the findings and recommendations of this report are imminent. The Board and the Executive Management are unable to make any further comments whilst an investigation is being conducted.”

CNS understands that some staff members have been informally told that a meeting was due to take place with some employees, management and directors at the Government Administration Building Monday evening.