Transparency required for terms of backroom deal
Alric Lindsay writes: The independents (i.e. not the Alliance members and not Mr Bush) made a commitment to each other within 24 hours of winning their respective electoral districts. This was followed by a notice to the governor to form the next government. These two steps were taken after careful consideration of the wishes of many voters expressed on the valid ballot papers cast on 14 April. This was a “no brainer” as the people’s interests were considered to be a higher priority by the relevant, loyal independents rather than special interests.
Within hours of the foregoing commitment to the people of the Cayman Islands, rumours began to circulate about persons putting plans in motion to depart from a previous arrangement which was done in the best interests of the people. If the rumours turn out to be true, the people of the Cayman Islands should ask the winners in the relevant electoral district for a public explanation why they thought that their actions to walk away from the initial arrangement were in the best interests of the people.
Such a public disclosure should include whether or not monies were promised or actually exchanged to secure new commitments benefiting personal or special interests rather than the interests of the people. This level of openness and transparency would seem to be fair to the people.
At the moment, it is unclear whether the “new agreement” represents a document that was signed in advance of the elections date and dated yesterday to give the appearance that it was signed yesterday. While this type of thing could theoretically happen, it is hoped that this is not the actual case. In any event, it does appear that those who are desperate politically are making efforts to divide the Cayman Islands and pursue a course of action that is not in the best interests of the Cayman Islands.
In the absence of a confirmation by the relevant parties of the truth of the “rumour mill”, the committed independents intend to continue their scheduled meetings to proceed with the swearing in of a government that the committed independents know to be in the best interests of the people of the Cayman Islands. Any departure from such a commitment without a peaceful protest from the people will be a signal as to the true and desired outcomes of the relevant stakeholders.
May good sense and love for Cayman guide all hands involved in the decision-making in the coming days.
These are my personal views (not views on behalf of independents).
Category: 2021 General Elections, Elections, Politics, Viewpoint
To 11″57 you is the idiot, u are ungrateful if alden didn’t close down cayman during this covid you maybe would have something else to say
Both the Independents and PMM worked the floors on this and both came away with agreements… stop the utter nonsense talk that somehow PPM is contravening the law or will of the people .. its a false narrative that social media is pushing. Our current style of government and campaigning affords these opportunities and therefore it is well within the realm of possibilities as seen now in two consecutive elections, the best negotiating team wins out. Making it some like somehow the Independents didn’t make promises and work their angles to find their ‘unity’ is rubbish … may the best team win!
Turncoat? The candidates campaigned as “independent”. They are free to choose who they align with. That’s the whole point of being independent. This is what happens when you vote in independents in our system of government. You got what you voted for, now they made their decision people want to complain? Why? Because you don’t agree? Tough cookies. Once they are elected we all have to trust that they will make the right decisions for the country during the next four years. Like it or not the party system allows for more transparency because you know prior to voting what their allegiance will be after the results are in.
Unless they plainly said they would never join ppm the what is the issue? I understand they both campaigned that they would work with whomever. So…there ya go.
As it relates to any bribes, people with this knowledge should make a formal report. Otherwise it’s just a rumor.
Hearing rumors that Sabrina Turner wanted speaker of the house (or at least that’s what she has been told to give as her excuse for jumping ship)!
She should just disclose [if] she was paid to renege on original PACT deal, that would at least help people understand…
Transparency would be good.
I would like to know the deals that were cut among the independents and their backers within 24 hours of the election – who was promised which Cabinet position and the extra money that goes with it – who was going to be a ‘Councillor’ and get extra money – what was considered in allocating Cabinet positions – relevant experience if any? relevant education if any? criminal records if any?
They are big people and they made their choice to switch to ppm at the end of the day its not all about them, but putting cayman first I must say Mr McLaughlin did a wonderful job with this covid problem may the best persons who have cayman at heart rules god bless
Can’t believe idiots like you still believe Alden is our savior from COVID.
Well, it certainly wasn’t John John
It’s a crying shame do nothing Barbara was re-elected over Alric, a young, brilliant and promising Caymanian.
“What strait or what channel do you imagine has as many currents, twists, and tide changes as the disturbances in the breaking waves produced by elections? A missed day or extra night often changes everything and a small whisper of a rumor can transform public opinion.
Often too, something happens without any clear reason and and you notice how the people are frequently amazed at what happened, as if they didn’t do it themselves! Nothing is more uncertain than a mob; nothing is less clear than what people want; nothing is more obscure than the whole logic of elections!”
It is difficult to claim what is or is not in the best interest of the public, especially if the backroom deal involves giving the Speaker position – one of the highest paid in government – for purely political reasons to someone who just lost his election bid. Are you sure you are devoid of self-interest Alric?
Whatever the truth of the matter and whatever was or was not agreed and for what, the rumour mill has been active and the public perception is that a very large amount of money changed through slimey hands. Unless the turncoat candidates make clear statements about what actually took place and give solid reasons for their abrupt change of heart, those rumours will forever cling to them, like rotten sewage. That may or may not be fair but it is reality.