Transparency required for terms of backroom deal

Alric Lindsay writes: The independents (i.e. not the Alliance members and not Mr Bush) made a commitment to each other within 24 hours of winning their respective electoral districts. This was followed by a notice to the governor to form the next government. These two steps were taken after careful consideration of the wishes of many voters expressed on the valid ballot papers cast on 14 April. This was a “no brainer” as the people’s interests were considered to be a higher priority by the relevant, loyal independents rather than special interests.

Within hours of the foregoing commitment to the people of the Cayman Islands, rumours began to circulate about persons putting plans in motion to depart from a previous arrangement which was done in the best interests of the people. If the rumours turn out to be true, the people of the Cayman Islands should ask the winners in the relevant electoral district for a public explanation why they thought that their actions to walk away from the initial arrangement were in the best interests of the people.

Such a public disclosure should include whether or not monies were promised or actually exchanged to secure new commitments benefiting personal or special interests rather than the interests of the people. This level of openness and transparency would seem to be fair to the people.

At the moment, it is unclear whether the “new agreement” represents a document that was signed in advance of the elections date and dated yesterday to give the appearance that it was signed yesterday. While this type of thing could theoretically happen, it is hoped that this is not the actual case. In any event, it does appear that those who are desperate politically are making efforts to divide the Cayman Islands and pursue a course of action that is not in the best interests of the Cayman Islands.

In the absence of a confirmation by the relevant parties of the truth of the “rumour mill”, the committed independents intend to continue their scheduled meetings to proceed with the swearing in of a government that the committed independents know to be in the best interests of the people of the Cayman Islands. Any departure from such a commitment without a peaceful protest from the people will be a signal as to the true and desired outcomes of the relevant stakeholders.

May good sense and love for Cayman guide all hands involved in the decision-making in the coming days.

These are my personal views (not views on behalf of independents).