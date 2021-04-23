Three more travellers positive for COVID-19

Cayman Islands health worker conducts COVID-19 test at the airport

(CNS): With the COVID-19 pandemic still raging around the world, another three people arrived in the Cayman Islands over the last few days carrying the coronavirus. There are now 18 active cases of the virus among the 773 people currently in isolation and quarantine, three of them are suffering symptoms, public health officials said. According to the latest figures, 34,939 people have now had their first shot of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine here, which is around 54% of the population, while over 30,000 people have now completed the full two doses.

The pace of the vaccine take-up continues to slow but Cayman is still doing far better per capita than most countries in the world.

Worldwide some countries such as Israel and the UK have been making fast progress in getting at least one shot of a vaccine into the arms of around half their populations. But elsewhere the vaccination rollout is much slower. Jamaica has vaccinated less than 5% of its population and Canada just over 26%. Meanwhile, in the US, where most of the travellers arriving in Cayman are passing through, around 40% of people have had at least one shot.

But America still has almost 7 million active cases of the virus and recorded over 67,000 new infections yesterday alone. The situation in India is unimaginable after more than 345,000 cases were recorded there today.