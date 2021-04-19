The writing is on the wall for the PPM

The Constitutional Critic writes: I have said it before and I’ll say it again, the only thing the PPM has really been successful in doing in the past 19 years is constructing and maintaining the lie that has convinced a portion of the population that there is no other stable alternative to form a government. Anyone who takes a real sober look at the facts should realise that out of the past five general elections (2005, 2009, 2013, 2017, 2021) the PPM have only secured an outright majority one time, that being 2005 when they won nine out of 15 seats.

Again, they have only won a majority ONE time total out of five elections. In 2009 they were wiped out, in 2013 they relied upon C4C candidates to secure a majority, in 2017 they lost three ministers in one night and relied upon the CDP and Independents to form a majority, and in 2021 they only managed to maintain most of their incumbents, they made no gains, and their vote share dropped to its lowest every level.

The PPM have not held a clear and convincing mandate from the electorate since 2005. They have always acted in the own interests first (the port debacle) and have failed to appeal to a broad portion of the electorate year after year, Outside of George Town and the Sister Islands they are essentially unelectable, which is why they instead of embarrassingly watching their official candidates lose this year decided to attempt to endorse independents in their “alliance”. What kind of independent goes into an election pledging to join up with and work with a party?

I would be willing to bet that without the overall decent handling of the pandemic, this election would have been a bloodbath for the PPM. As things stand, they barely held some of their seats in what should have been a good night for them.

Regardless of the outcome of the current horsetrading, if I were the PPM I would enjoy these next four years while they last, as in my humble estimation the spectre of the CDP will soon be joined by another failed and divisive waste of three letters and a vote.

The writing is on the wall for the PPM and not a moment too soon.