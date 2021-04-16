The Pro-Development vs Pro-Caymanian battle
Johann Moxam writes: Fellow Caymanians: Understand who owns or sponsors the candidates, politicians and political party. This is about big business, control and making good on lots of expensive promises in exchange for campaign funds. When in doubt, follow the money. Remember hearing on the campaign trail about “special interests”? They are directly involved in what has occurred post elections on 14 April 2021. The people and entities who funded the PPM campaign with their millions cannot sit by and allow control to go to a duly elected set of “independents” who have their own set of donors.
There are individuals and corporate entities plus an entire sector of the business community that view the PACT led by Mr Panton and Mr Saunders as too “pro-Caymanian”, which they deem to be anti-development or bad for economy growth. The rhetoric and venom is toxic and unnecessary. The people have spoken. It should be respected.
This is now a battle of the special interests groups: Pro-Development vs Pro-Caymanian that want a balance to address the inequality.
The solution is to find the balance that is best for Cayman. However, the special interests groups that are battling for control are determined to get their “Return on Investment” given their sponsorship of campaigns and ownership of candidates.
For them it is a battle they cannot afford to lose.
This comment was posted in response to Indie PACT cracks under donor pressure
But he nah the same one who wants to let non Caymanians run for office SMH
Someone explain to me how development is bad for Caymanians? In all seriousness please
Johann, I love you. But put up or shut up. Vague conspiracy theories are not something you should be peddling.
I hate what’s going on too, but I’m not blindly blaming some dark force.
Development is neither pro-Caymanian nor anti-Caymanian. People have differing views on what is the best type of development, best rate for that development, and the best location for development. Other Caymanians do not share your perspective or your priorities. That does not make them bad or bought and it does not mean that you lost because of some conspiracy.
This comment is spot-on and your words above Mr Moxam show the Country you were the wrong candidate in the first place
Mr. Moxam understands the deep state is very real in Cayman that represents the hidden hand in certain decisions
Deep state – stolen election – is there an echo around here?
In Cayman, the Lodge is very much the deep state – and not only at election time.
I agree, but Mr. Moxam is also only one vote. The electorate is woefully uninformed and uneducated about such matters; or simply doesn’t care as their hand is open to accepting ‘paper encouragements.’
After the appalling antics of several of the candidates up for re-election, it is very telling that they were in fact re-elected.
Cayman has been selling it’s soul for decades and no, it will not change.
Cayman is no longer in control of itself – and it’s our fault.
too simplistic johann….and i’m one of your supporters..
You are a good man but you and your associates lost. Move on.
If you have any evidence that anything unlawful happened then it is your duty to shine a light on that unlawfulness. If not all you are doing is creating division rather than finding solutions.
I’m so sad you weren’t elected Johann. Decent, solid ppl like you weren’t chosen but two faced bullfrogs like Sabrina “Turner” is here and up PPM a$$. Life really isn’t fair. Why is she having meeting tonight when she’s already going to get sworn in at 3pm as one of them?! I hope her and Isaac never get a good nights sleep again, let this torment them.
Well maybe the Caymanians that are affiliated with these special interests should start stating names, but we know very well that won’t happen. They just don’t have the guts to. If we as Caymanians don’t start speaking up now and for our future generations who will? Sad to say but if Cayman continues to go down this track we will loose a lot. Tourism will fail, our people will fail and Caymanians won’t be able to live in Cayman anymore and will have to run/relocate else where.
The people voted individually for the candidates that they thought would best represent them. This election was not a referendum on the pace of development.
That’s what you want to believe. Developers control the ppm they always have. No objections to anything that dart wellon imparato ryan crighton thompson tibbetts or the other money men want that’s why they are favored.
Pro-Caymanian! Mr Panton for Premier!
As a Brit and Caymanian status-holder who has been lucky enough to call Wayne my friend for over 2 decades, describing him as pro-Caymanian – as if this somehow makes him anti expat – is in my opinion off the mark. He is pro-Cayman. And is very much not in this for the money.
This is sadly similar to the ‘they stole the election’ campaign from the US a few months ago that also had no basis in fact. So far for all of the social media ranting, no one has provided any evidence that anything nefarious happened or that anybody was ‘bought’. I get that the writer is disappointed with the election outcome but before this situation deteriorates further I would ask that he and anyone else that feels wronged to please provide evidence capable of dispassionate assessment.
The facts about the influence of special interests is clear and happens after every election in Cayman
It’s not clear. Show us the evidence.
The PPM is the antithesis of anything factual or honest!
So the fact that they signed a letter to the Governor saying they would support Wayne and within 24 hrs had a complete change of heart and without any public commentary on how this road to Damascus experience came about is a mere coincidence. Right you are.