The Pro-Development vs Pro-Caymanian battle

Johann Moxam writes: Fellow Caymanians: Understand who owns or sponsors the candidates, politicians and political party. This is about big business, control and making good on lots of expensive promises in exchange for campaign funds. When in doubt, follow the money. Remember hearing on the campaign trail about “special interests”? They are directly involved in what has occurred post elections on 14 April 2021. The people and entities who funded the PPM campaign with their millions cannot sit by and allow control to go to a duly elected set of “independents” who have their own set of donors.

There are individuals and corporate entities plus an entire sector of the business community that view the PACT led by Mr Panton and Mr Saunders as too “pro-Caymanian”, which they deem to be anti-development or bad for economy growth. The rhetoric and venom is toxic and unnecessary. The people have spoken. It should be respected.

This is now a battle of the special interests groups: Pro-Development vs Pro-Caymanian that want a balance to address the inequality.

The solution is to find the balance that is best for Cayman. However, the special interests groups that are battling for control are determined to get their “Return on Investment” given their sponsorship of campaigns and ownership of candidates.

For them it is a battle they cannot afford to lose.