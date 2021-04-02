Teenager on run from government home

Tahja Carter

(CNS): A 16-year-old girl has been missing from the Frances Bodden Children’s Home for almost a week. Police said they were informed on Tuesday that Tahja Carter absconded from the home on Friday, 26 March, and has not returned since. Tahja has a light brown complexion, brown eyes, with a medium build. She is 5ft 5 inches in height, with short natural curly hair and was last seen on Saturday in the Savannah area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.