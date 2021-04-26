Slowed vaccine take-up poses risk of waste
(CNS): As the clock ticks on the shelf life of the COVID-19 vaccine stocks, the slowed pace of the vaccine take-up in the Cayman Islands may see them go to waste. According to the latest figures from Public Health officials, only 368 people received their first vaccination shot over the weekend. As of Monday afternoon, 35,307 people, or 54% of the estimated population, had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 46% have had both doses. Advice given by the chief medical officer to the last administration was that Cayman should not consider opening the borders until more than 75% of the population has received the full vaccine course.
Speaking to the media at a science fair last weekend, Governor Martyn Roper said the vaccines expire at the end of June, as he urged people to get the shots.
CNS understands that the governor has not yet spoke to the new PACT Government about what its policy will be to improve on the situation but expected it would be high on their agenda.
“It is for the new administration to decide what its policy is on this. The UK has provided vaccines, which puts us in a very good position. But I think the new government will want to look at this fairly quickly now and take some decisions. But that’s a matter for them rather than me as governor, but I’m just concerned that the vaccine rollout has slowed quite a bit,” he said.
Cayman has received 90,000 free doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech from the UK. But although this country has one of the highest vaccination rates per capita in the world, the take-up appears to now be stalling well short of the local target for herd immunity.
As the vaccine begins to curb the number of deaths in the United States, the UK and other Western countries that have got to grips with their vaccination roll-outs, in other countries, such as Brazil and India, infection rates are staggering.
Despite the strict testing requirements for all travellers coming into the Cayman Islands before they arrive, another seven people tested positive for the virus at the weekend before they were placed in quarantine and isolation. There are now 18 active cases of the virus among the 723 people in isolation, two of which are patients suffering COVID-19 symptoms.
The Health Services Authority has issued a revised vaccine schedule ahead of a planned move from the airport clinic at the end of this week to the old Cayman MAC Store in Camana Bay.
The vaccine is available to everyone 16 years and over. People getting the vaccine must have a photo ID showing a date of birth and a completed consent form for dose 1 and a vaccinated card for dose 2, which should be no sooner that 21 days later or no longer than 12 weeks after the first dose. Facemasks are still required and people over 60 years will be given priority.
See here for more details.
some solutions to get us out of this no-plan mess.
create vacccine lottery….all folk who are vaccinated are entered into lottery for 10# $50k prizes. draw to be made 1st July.
incentivise the process….vaccinated folk can travel without quarantine from July 1st…unvaccinated can’t.
create vaccine passport.
introduce restrictions for non-vaccinated…no cinema…no bars.
remeber thepeople refusing to take the vaccine are putting peoples lives at risk…they deserve no sympathy.
there was never a plan to get people vaccinated…leaving it as choice with the poorly educated local population was a recipe for disaster.
to think the vaccinated majority are now suffering due to the inaction of the anti-vaxxers is bonkers….but this is just another day in wonderland.
New government, what is the plan? Need to set a date for a partial opening (allowing vaccinated visitors and returning residents to not quarantine).
Without setting a date (and giving people credit for vaccine after that date), the remaining hesitant people arent going rush to get the remaining shots.
Setting a date will then allow carriers like American, United, Delta etc to throw some flights down here.
Pfizer submitted its EUA application to the FDA a month ago for 12 to 15 year olds (after its study showed 100% efficacy and no safety concerns). It is expected to get an EUA in May. At that point, Cayman should use its excess vaccines to start jabbing this cohort.
So, for those over 16 sitting on the sidelines, get your ass (or arm!) in gear and get your shot.
This is what happens when you don’t have a plan…..
I predicted this in January….
Why is it not mandatory,?
This is the solution to the problem the world has been waiting for…why are we letting the ignorant hold us back?
If there are unused vaccines that are about to expire and cannot be sent to people that have had none, would it be worthwhile offering them as 6 month booster shots to the first group of healthcare providers and others who go their initial shots in January?
Good thought, but the booster is not yet authorized. Pfizer is still studying whether they are going to recommend a third booster of the existing vaccine, or a slightly reformulated vaccine providing protection against specific variants.
Great idea!!
Sad if some of the Vaccines will expire, come on all people in the Cayman Islands get the vaccine shots, its free. It maybe save your life and life of others.
Open up, you’ve had your change to get vaccinated.
Any chance of going to the meeting rooms of some of the larger employers? Banks, Accounting Firms, Law firms, Government?
I estimate that 95% of the people at our large 200-person accounting firm have received the shot.
(The ones that were ‘hesitant’ at first were later convinced by the prospect of being able to travel freely, and also have limited to no quarantine upon return).
Everyone has had their chance, they know the risks, open the border. Enough is enough.
set a god dam reopening date you dummies and see how fast
they come to get their shots after that
Letting vaccines go to waste while millions are dying would be grotesque.
We need to do a much better, much more innovative job of getting the vaccine to people who are less mobile. We need creative thinking and we need it immediately. Why don’t we put up flyers with time and place and then have a mobile unit that goes to neighborhoods and popular locations to vaccinate people.
HSA should be doing more to incentivize taking the shots. In the states you get free beer, donuts, and all kinds of stuff.
Agreed – whatever it takes
Lol…yes, pushing free beer and donuts in the name of public health and safety sounds like it makes a lot of sense!
Pretty soon you won’t get your jab so stop holding out.
We need to be offering vaccinations in all district clinics including evening and weekend hours. Vaccinations should be offered in places people are likely to have easier access to. Whoever is organising vaccinations needs to start thinking outside the box or we are setting ourselves up for a disaster.
We also need to do much better at communicating to people regarding where and when vaccines are available as well as the fact that vaccines are free. Use the disaster alert database and send out reminders on all 3 islands, send out vehicles with loudspeakers, – think people!
Seriously? Who on the island would have no idea the vaccines are given out at the airport.
Israel investigates Pfizer vaccine recipients who have reported inflammation of the heart after 62 cases were reported among more than 5 million who have had jab.
*CNS: It’s important to read the whole article and not just the headline. See here.
Rate of Americans skipping their second COVID shots has DOUBLED since February with more than 5 million missing them – as the number of people getting a first shot falls by HALF in a week.
*CNS: Largely because they are getting their “news” from Facebook or right wing media. They should spend more time reading about what is happening in India (here’s a link to the Daily Mail since you seem to like it), which just a short time ago appeared to have got over the worst of covid, or Brazil, where their idiot Trumpy leader played down the pandemic.
You can’t tell people they need to get an experimental drug injected into them.
Thank you CNS – I hope that you keep on correcting – it must be so frustrating – if only there was a vaccine for stupid
Returning vaccinated residents, 1-2 days quarantine (reduced to no quarantine July 1).
Returning unvaccinated residents (who are medically able to receive vaccine), enjoy 10 days in quarantine.
Panton, your first decision must be a policy on this. Everything else should be secondary. YOU MUST set something out by the end of April so people can plan their summer.
Plan their summer???
Yup. It is called entitlement.