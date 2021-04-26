Slowed vaccine take-up poses risk of waste

Vaccines given at the ORIA clinic

(CNS): As the clock ticks on the shelf life of the COVID-19 vaccine stocks, the slowed pace of the vaccine take-up in the Cayman Islands may see them go to waste. According to the latest figures from Public Health officials, only 368 people received their first vaccination shot over the weekend. As of Monday afternoon, 35,307 people, or 54% of the estimated population, had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 46% have had both doses. Advice given by the chief medical officer to the last administration was that Cayman should not consider opening the borders until more than 75% of the population has received the full vaccine course.

Speaking to the media at a science fair last weekend, Governor Martyn Roper said the vaccines expire at the end of June, as he urged people to get the shots.

CNS understands that the governor has not yet spoke to the new PACT Government about what its policy will be to improve on the situation but expected it would be high on their agenda.

“It is for the new administration to decide what its policy is on this. The UK has provided vaccines, which puts us in a very good position. But I think the new government will want to look at this fairly quickly now and take some decisions. But that’s a matter for them rather than me as governor, but I’m just concerned that the vaccine rollout has slowed quite a bit,” he said.

Cayman has received 90,000 free doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech from the UK. But although this country has one of the highest vaccination rates per capita in the world, the take-up appears to now be stalling well short of the local target for herd immunity.

As the vaccine begins to curb the number of deaths in the United States, the UK and other Western countries that have got to grips with their vaccination roll-outs, in other countries, such as Brazil and India, infection rates are staggering.

Despite the strict testing requirements for all travellers coming into the Cayman Islands before they arrive, another seven people tested positive for the virus at the weekend before they were placed in quarantine and isolation. There are now 18 active cases of the virus among the 723 people in isolation, two of which are patients suffering COVID-19 symptoms.

The Health Services Authority has issued a revised vaccine schedule ahead of a planned move from the airport clinic at the end of this week to the old Cayman MAC Store in Camana Bay.

The vaccine is available to everyone 16 years and over. People getting the vaccine must have a photo ID showing a date of birth and a completed consent form for dose 1 and a vaccinated card for dose 2, which should be no sooner that 21 days later or no longer than 12 weeks after the first dose. Facemasks are still required and people over 60 years will be given priority.