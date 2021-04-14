Slow start for for voters on Election Day

GTN Team readies for deployment

(CNS): Just over 16% of the electorate voted during the first two hours after the polls opened on General Election Day in the Cayman Islands. However, elections officials are expecting a busy day with a high turnout. More than 21% of voters in North Side have already cast their vote, while over in West Bay West just over 7.2% of voters had made it to the polling station, according to the hourly poll returns released by the Elections Office. All polling stations opened on time and so far voting is going very smoothly, officials said.