Slow progress on renewables an ‘abysmal failure’

(CNS): James Whittaker, the chairperson of the Cayman Renewable Energy Association, has said it is an “abysmal failure” that in twelve years of aiming to introduce alternative energy, Cayman has only managed to reach a renewable power provision of just 2.5%. He has warned that the country is “nowhere near meeting the goal” of 70% green powered electricity by 2027 because to do so would have required increasing renewable provision by at least 10 megawatts each year since the policy was published in 2017, while Cayman is not even managing 1MW per year.

“One of the big failures is this constant… mismanagement of the consumer renewable programmes and all of this volatility,” Whittaker said, when he appeared on the radio talk-show, Cayman Crosstalk, alongside Gregg Anderson, Executive Director of Energy and Utilities in the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg). Whittaker pointed out that residents cannot even install solar panels on their roofs right now because of the latest halt on the CUC Consumer Owned Renewable Energy (CORE) Programme.

Anderson claimed that the limited capacity of the CORE Programme was a technical issue that had to be resolved regarding battery storage to protect the rest of the grid. But Whittaker said this was not a technical challenge but simply a lack of planning, which was OfReg’s responsibility. Comparing Cayman’s efforts to increase renewables with countries that started working towards green energy long after this country, Whittaker said they had already surpassed us in capacity.

Anderson said that OfReg’s goal was to ensure that everyone benefits from the renewables and “we have to consider who pays for this”. With the increase of utility-scale solar, it would reduce the price of power bills by 25% by 2023, he said and claimed that Cayman would jump to 22% renewable in just a couple of years.

But Whittaker challenged Anderson’s claims about what was on paper and what could be done, saying there was no way to jump 20% in less than two years. He said OfReg has no plan to help people to have solar on their roofs and is trying to kill off the CORE Programme and replace it with Distributed Energy Resource (DER) programme. OfReg is facilitating commercial solar and other renewables and is not providing the regulation needed for residential and domestic alternative energy, he said.

Anderson denied this, saying that CORE had not been discontinued and OfReg was not trying to prevent residential renewables. But the debate between Whittaker and Anderson did not make it clear for homeowners whether or not the CORE Programme will be replaced completely by DER.

CUC’s goal to switch to natural gas also raised concerns for Whittaker, given the massive cost of infrastructure to replace the diesel tanks with an energy source which might be greener than oil but it is still a fossil fuel and not a renewable.