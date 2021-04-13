Seven COVID-19 cases among weekend arrivals

Cayman residents celebrate getting their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

(CNS): Seven travellers tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend, despite the ongoing requirement for pre-arrival testing and the inducement for people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before they come home or visit these islands. There are now 23 active cases among the 623 people in isolation and quarantine, with two people showing symptoms of the virus. Meanwhile, the local vaccination programme received a boost this weekend when more than 100 young people took advantage of the vaccination drive and were given their first COVID shot. More than 50% of the population and 61% of adults have had at least one dose.

Public Health said 123 people aged between 16 and 24 received a vaccine at the drive designed to encourage Cayman’s young residents to get protected. The Public Health Department hosted the event at Camana Bay, where the Doctors Hospital provided use of their clinic from 3-7pm, with an after party and prizes.

Thanking all those young people who had come, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee urged other young people still considering taking the vaccine to speak to their peers about the experience. “At the end of the day, being vaccinated against COVID-19 is perhaps the most important step that we can take to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe from this disease and the risks that it poses to the future of the Cayman Islands,” Dr Lee said remarked.