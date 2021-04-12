School bus catches fire after morning crash
(CNS): Readers have reported that a school bus caught fire this morning at the junction of Frank Sound Road and Bodden Town Road. Police confirmed that officers are currently at the location and said that no children were involved in the collision, implying the bus was not carrying students at the time. Although drivers are being assisted around the scene of the burning bus and crash site, motorists are urged to exercise caution and expect delays.
Category: Local News