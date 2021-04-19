Sahara dust not volcanic ash pollutes local air

At 12,000ft, a layer of yellowish dust is a few thousand feet below (Photo by Stuart Mailer)

(CNS): The dusty atmosphere currently in the Cayman Islands is due to dust from the Sahara Desert and not the volcanic eruption of La Soufriere on St Vincent. The volcano erupted again at the weekend with another major explosion late Sunday afternoon, which caused a tall, dense ash plume rising some 3km into the air that drifted south and west. However, the ash does not appear to be impacting Cayman, according to local weather experts. John Tibbetts, Director General of the Cayman Islands National Weather Service, said the furthest west the ash has drifted is Curacao in the south-central Caribbean.

“The Weather Service has been monitoring the situation with regards to both the Sahara Dust and the Volcanic Ash and at this time we can say that we are tracking no volcanic ash clouds approaching the Cayman Islands. The latest official volcanic ash message at 8:03am this morning speaks only of ash clouds in the far eastern Caribbean,” he said.

Graphic by the Cayman Islands National Weather Service (click to enlarge)

Tibbetts said that the latest Sahara dust tracking by the Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology indicated that a surge of dust will move across the Cayman Islands today.

“This product does not indicate the elevation where the Sahara dust is located and generally the Cayman Islands from time to time will be impacted by Sahara dust but for the most part the dust particles is usually suspended high in the atmosphere and not at the surface where it might produce breathing issues,” he added.

Nevertheless, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee advised people with respiratory problems and those exercising outdoors to wear a mask.

Meanwhile, the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines have continued to suffer since the 4,000 foot volcano began erupting on 9 April. The volcano had been silent since 1979 but began rumbling in December, before the recent major explosions displaced some 20,000 people. They have been moved to camps but many of these temporary facilities lack basic services such as drinking water.