Rules and carrots and the role of speaker

(CNS): Roy McTaggart’s ‘Come to Jesus’ moment regarding the speaker of the House and parliamentary procedure is 20 years too late and as hollow as a kettle drum. In 2001, McKeeva Bush orchestrated a political coup, deposing Kurt Tibbetts as leader of government business and inserting himself in this position. To do that, he had to persuade enough MLAs to support his coup and used the ministries as carrots to discontented MLAs who hadn’t been given one by Tibbetts to join his new party, the UDP.

But Bush also found a new carrot: the role of speaker. At the time of the coup, the speaker position was held by Captain Mabry Kirkconnell, a past MLA and highly respected politician, but in order to bolster his new party, Bush gave it instead to a sitting MLA, the newly elected Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, in exchange for her joining the party.

This was in direct contravention of Erskine May, ‘the Bible of parliamentary procedure’ in the UK. The Cayman Islands Standing Orders did not cover this particular situation and so the procedure should have followed the UK’s parliamentary rules, which states that after a speaker is chosen, he or she must resign from his or her party, the exact opposite of what happened in the Cayman Islands at the time. Nobody cared.

The PPM used this same carrot in 2013 when they needed to firm up their win in those elections, having won nine of the 18 seats. The PPM leader, Alden McLaughlin, had put out feelers to the three C4C winning candidates and had offered a Cabinet seat to one of them, Tara Rivers, but they had not immediately decided to join this new coalition.

However, in the meantime Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, who had run on the short-lived People’s National Alliance party ticket, joined the PPM, the party she had until that point been in opposition to, and was rewarded — again — with the post of speaker.

This gave McLaughlin the ten MLAs he needed to form a government, and offered further incentive to the C4C members to also jump into the PPM camp. Rivers took the ministry position and Winston Connolly and Roy McTaggart accepted their own dangling carrots of ministry councillor posts.

In 2017 the PPM, which by then included McTaggart, only managed to win seven seats — or eight with Rivers, an aligned independent. And so the speaker role again became a carrot, this time for McKeeva Bush, who brought his other two CDP MLAs along to join the PPM pack.

Although Erskine May, the bedrock of parliamentary procedure in the Westminster system, is routinely ignored in the Cayman Islands, not least by the Progressives, McTaggart has decided to cite an uncodified parliamentary convention (not a law) that is applied in the UK and other countries using the Westminster system, namely Speaker Denison’s Rule, which says that the speaker must vote for the status quo in a tie vote.

He is using this to try to scupper the looming PACT Government, which has used this same carrot to get Bush on board but will need the speaker’s tie-breaker vote to get anything accomplished, since it looks as though the Progressives will act as blocks to actual progress.

If McTaggart and the PPM wanted to reform the speaker’s role to align with the UK rules, they just had eight years to do that. Trying to pin the tail on that donkey now just smacks of shallow opportunism.

What the Cayman Islands Constitution says on the matter, which is the law that must be applied rather than conventions that party leaders who have lost the election apparently pick and choose from, is in section 75(2): “The Speaker or other member presiding shall not vote unless on any question the votes are equally divided, in which case he or she shall have and exercise a casting vote.”

It is highly distasteful that the expanding number of ministries and the speakership have become bartering tools in the formation of governments — none of this is how this is meant to go — but the PACT group, unlike the Progressives, have not yet been in a position to sort this out and must use what tools have been handed them by previous governments.

Serious discussions regarding reform should start next week.