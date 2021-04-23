Roy to review his own work as chair of PAC

Barbara Conolly MP (back) accepts her nomination to PAC after Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart (front row, left) accepted his own nomination

(CNS): The absence of the former member for North Side, Ezzard Miller, was felt immediately in the Legislative Assembly on Friday morning, as members met for the first time to form the various standing committees and other business required at the start of every new parliament. Given the current make-up of the House, the new opposition leader, Roy McTaggart, was made chairman of one of Parliament’s most important committees, the Public Accounts Committee, putting him in an immediate position of conflict. For the first year at least, McTaggart will be dealing with reports relating to the management of public finances under his own watch as the former minister of finance.

Miller was a competent and unconflicted steward of the committee, which largely meets in public, calls witnesses and scrutinizes the reports and audits of the independent public finance watchdog, the Office of the Auditor General.

But McTaggart’s first order of the day will be dealing with the already controversial reports on the airport and Cayman Turtle Centre, which were left hanging when the former premier, Alden McLaughlin, called a snap election and dissolved Parliament before its work was completed. Both of these entities were the responsibility of his colleague Moses Kirkconnell, who now sits with him on the opposition bench.

“PAC has at least two important reports that need to be tabled before the Parliament is dissolved. These are the reports on the airport fiasco and the Turtle Centre mess,” Miller told CNS in February.

These reports followed the PAC’s hearings that established some serious mismanagement of public money during the last government relating to overspends at the airport and the glaring issues surrounding the management of the West Bay tourist attraction, which has led to further unrest among the staff there.

Bernie Bush, the member for West Bay North, committed to addressing the problems at the turtle farm on the campaign trail but it will now be the opposition leader who will be responsible for finalising the PAC’s review.

This is not McTaggart’s first time as PAC chairman. He served on the committee during his first term as an MLA, between 2013 and 2017. He took over the chairmanship while still a member of the now defunct C4C after Miller resigned as a result of trouble with the initial line-up. But McTaggart then ousted McKeeva Bush from the committee because of his public attacks on the auditor general.

By that time McTaggart had become a full member of the PPM, so he also resigned from the chairmanship because of the potential conflict and handed the job back to Miller, who then successfully steered the committee for the next five years, offering a degree of public scrutiny and transparency into how government was using public funds that no other chairperson had previously achieved.

McTaggart, who will now face some serious conflicts, will be joined on the committee by his opposition colleagues, Dwayne Seymour and Barbara Conolly, who is the only member to offer continuity, having been a member of PAC during the last administration.

The new government back-bench MPs nominated to serve are Kathy Ebanks-Wilks, Heather Bodden and Isaac Rankine, who will now have to pay close attention to the witnesses called and the questions asked to ensure that the transparency established by Miller continues.

The select committees for the business of the parliament, privileges and the oversight of the ombudsman were also appointed, though in the past none of these committees have ever met in public.

It is not clear yet, given Premier Wayne Panton’s commitment to transparency, whether that might change. Speaker McKeeva Bush, without any mention of his own conduct, also asked Panton to prioritise the Standing Select Committee on Privilege’s work on the Code of Conduct for members.