Roper directs CoP to investigate post-election ‘bullying’
(CNS) Governor Martyn Roper weighed in on the political fight Monday when he revealed that he had asked the police commissioner to conduct an “urgent review” into what he said was bullying content on social media to “see if it breaks our laws” and “to monitor this matter very closely”. Roper said that he was “concerned and saddened” by the way some people have behaved, particularly in various online forums towards elected officials”. However, in response to CNS questions, the governor said that he had seen no direct evidence or reports of campaign donors, special interest groups or their proxies engaging in offline bullying, harassment or threats against candidates.
Roper said he recognised the uncertainty and that forming a government was a tense time, as he urged people to remain calm and be patient.
“Since the General Election I have been concerned and saddened to see the way in which some people in our community have behaved,” Roper said in the short statement. “The tone and content of some posts has been unpleasant and, some may say, bullying. I have asked the Police Commissioner to conduct an urgent review of this content to see if it breaks our laws and going forwards to monitor this matter very closely. Online harassment is not CaymanKind. It is not the Cayman Islands that I have come to admire and respect,” he said, adding that the process must be allowed to play itself out.
“We are lucky that on these islands we all enjoy the right to freedom of speech and expression but I ask everyone to exercise this in a respectful way,” Roper stated.
Despite the allegations of harassment and threats being perpetrated by campaign donors and other special interest groups against some MPs elect away from the glare of social media, the governor said that, as of Monday, the RCIPS had not received any complaint from elected representatives or members of the public that any major campaign donors, special interest groups or their proxies are engaged in offline bullying, harassment or threats.
“If any complaints are made, or concerns raised, the Police Commissioner will of course take them seriously and investigate,” Roper added.
Category: 2021 General Elections, Elections, Politics
If there is some kind of rule about being respectful, then you don’t really have freedom of speech. If you want to do power politics, you just have to suck it up and take it. As a lifelong bureaucrat, Roper is not well experienced to weigh in on this. Isn’t his job supposed to be outward facing?
It seems like most commenters did not watch the CMR live broadcast from East End or have a convenient memory. That broadcast was intimidating and scary with cursing and taunting thrown in. Maybe you all enjoyed that but it sure looked and sounded like bullying.
I thought the Governor was supposed to be impartial? The UK should investigate him for his clear bias, how unprofessional.
No bullying or intimidation? Well there wad a post by someone high up in yhe National Trust suggesting that maybe the people who voted for Sabrina and Isaac ‘should go ballistic’. That sounds real threatening and intimidating to me. Don’t believe it just read the comments on the Compass FB post on those two rejoining the Progressives.
Everyone knows the Governor is Alden’s puppet.
Maybe UK should remove him as governor for not being neutral!
6:04 YES!!!!!
What bullying is he talking about? HE needs to be much more specific, otherwise this comes across as an attempt to silence the people.
And a similar message to MP’s to be more respectful to others would be even more effective, given the many occasions where many of them bully each other and the general public.
What next?!
Wow, wow, wow it cannot get any better. How dare the Governor now jump in to ask that WE the people who voted and VOTED for change just shut up and allow the process to unfold. To what? Corruption? Bias on his part? Dictatorship? The answer is NO sir, you sit your bunky down and ensure our rights are being honored, and if there truly is threat to someone by all means investigate but do not tell us the voting public to hush it’s not going to happen.
What I personally find interesting is the fact that the folks elected are supposed to be mature, intelligent adults which apparently they are not as it baffles me how they, the elected cannot come together to find a common ground and put the best people in to form a great government (not PPM and not PACT only) but all together to put a dynamic government who has the best interests of our country, our people, our children, our future BUT no here we are like a bunch of toddlers not wanting to give up power, title, money. Makes me wonder why Roy will not work with Wayne but then I thought about it. His wife is employed by DART enough said. It’s a shame that we no longer have a democracy, but we sold to DART and HE is the Premier because like it or not he is running the show and will not accept our choice of who the majority voted for, the voice of change because this would affect the master plan along with the other money mongers we have so graciously invited onto our shores, modern day pirates. Then what’s the point of elections? it’s just a damn shame we’ve lost our country, we’ve lost our ability to put greed aside, we’ve lost everything BUT the only thing that remains is our dignity, our pride, our ability to be heard and demand we get the change we asked for. So Governor Roper just be prepared on Wednesday to see us the voters make that change and not through bullying or threat but with our love of this country, our voices.
Well said!
Some of the blogs out there do not understand simple truths.
The Indepenants are not a party. The PPM party overwhelmingly has the mandate to govern simply because there is no other party to contest.
I thought the governor was supposed to be a diplomat, not a PPM supporter.
Thanks Governor. Would you mind also asking the Commissioner to also investigate and where appropriate prosecute other breaches of law? Nothing dramatic. Just stuff like status grants to friends and senior officials …
Never liked him
So now we are not able to exercise our democratic rights?? This Governor is horrid.
5.40pm yes you may exercise your democratic rights but you have to do so without trampling on the rights of others.
I so confused, angry, disappointed and going mental at this post.
We have the right to vote but we do not have the right to protest what we whole-heartedly feel is a situation that we do not agree with.
No violence occurred and no one encouraged it.
Bullying has gained a new definition and low and behold in it it should include no Caymanian should not dare think to speak up or else …
5:32 The Governor and his PPM pals are trying to silence us with these underhanded tactics. By speaking out we are now bullies and need to beware.
RCIPS aren’t ambulance chasers, or certainly shouldn’t be. If someone makes a legitimate complaint then investigate. Until then, leave well alone. The COP should NEVER be directed by a politician to do anything. It’s called without fear or favour. Peel’s principles number 5
‘Police seek and preserve public favour not by catering to the public opinion but by constantly demonstrating absolute impartial service to the law’.
Colonialism at its finest!
I saw a former Commissioner of Police now living here telling a poster on facebook that he should not call the governor “pal” because that is disrespectful. I guess he will soon be in jail.
The thing I don’t understand is in the Uk you can protest and voice your disapprove of an issue but Cayman the same people want to tell you it can’t work . Slavery is coming to an end . The people will no longer be brainwash. This isn’t the cotton fields .
Why they keep smiling/laughing, like its all a big joke ?
Yes but us locals are not allowed to speak or protest..It bullying and aggressive behavior..
He just opened up a can of worms that I bet he wishing he had kept closed now.
Ummmh, yea, genius boy seems to have things a$$backwards as usual. What a clusterF#$@ clown.
But yet no investigation regarding alleged bribery?
Somebody needs to make a report of bribery first numbn#ts
5:01 calm down PPM lover
You can just go ahead and type it, if that’s what you want to say. Numbnuts. See? It’s pretty much what I think of people who rely upon insults in a debate instead of logical discourse. Thanks for bringing it up.
Oh so now Mista Gov is trying to sensor our voices? Come in like FB and Twitter
I had started to question the Governor’s impartiality but in my mind this statement all but confirms that he is impartial. Where was the statement reminding MP’s that the people have a constitutional right to free speech and protest?
*Biased
Freedom of Expression is a right for everyone in these islands. How does the old saying go? “Sticks and stones”… grow a pair. What he needs to spend his time investigating is allegations of bribery going on during the ‘horsetrading’
Are you kidding? Say one negative thing openly about someone with financial means on that island. You’ll be swamped in frivolous litigation and extorted! One firm in particular specializes in frivolous legal action…
And what about when speakers violently bully a women?
So was it bullying when McKeeva Bush warned Martyn Roper that “cockroach has no business in a rooster fight”?
OK children – today’s lesson is on bullying
The important thing is that it is OK to bully people you disagree with but there is no need to bully people who believe and do exactly as you want them to.
Lesson 2: bullying grown men with truths is significantly more devastating than bullying young woman with fists.
Perhaps his excellency could take appropriate action against Mr McLaughlin for his vile, disgusting and downright shameful behavior toward Mr. Jackson during his campaign. Inciting violence, singing death threat songs like a drunken hooligan on stage at his rally. How about we start there and let Mr McLaughlin be accountable for his behavior. Frankly, he is unfit for office.
Report it to the police if that is what happened.
Whether it happened is not for debate- the video of him doing it is all over the internet.
Report it if you think that it constitutes a crime
Luckily for Alden, Sammy isn’t thin-skinned like him. However, Alden does deserve to be sued for defamation, because some of the things he said were flat-out lies.
It’s a Jamaican folk song. Quite sure you have heard it before.
Cool. Still in bad taste and not what I expect from the leader of any country. I knew Alden was an asshole, but I never expected him to stoop so low. His disgusting behaviour should not be tolerated, condoned, or ignored.
Perhaps, hardly a crime however.
Quite frankly, I’m now concerned about the impartiality of the Governor. The people have a right to protest. He should be ashamed seeking to help Roy/Alden silence Caymanians who have finally found their voices
This Govesnore is so full of it.
This Governor knows nothing about Caymankind or the people of these islands. He has always had his own agenda that he is trying to push from day 1. What he should look into is Caymanians being bullied, harassed, and abused by the past corrupt government. How is people peacefully protesting for their rights anything to be shamed about?? It is not bullying, it is finding our voices that have been oppressed for far too long. Enough is enough!
If there have been people truly bullying and threatening anymone, then yes it needs to be dealt with. However, do not try to shame the Cayman community for taking a stand and making their wants and needs be heard. New and positive change is needed in this islands. It is due time that PPM, the Independents, and this Governor take into account the voice of the people.
Completely agree. How dare he speak up now when the PPM have been bullying all of us and other election candidates for years. Jon Donkey sat on stage next to him and bullied Wendy. Are you kidding me??!!
And when this investigation leads nowhere I hope they will turn to investigating the persons and groups making these false accusations.
When the PPM says bullying and intimidation they mean people having the audacity to disagree or oppose them publicly.
Not to mention these people now claiming they are being bullied and intimidated said nothing when their supporters and members were talking about making examples of gay people here, doing things like calling into to local radio shows and talking about how gay people should be rounded up and shot or deported en masse and the police “investigated” and to the surprise of no one with cognitive abilities nothing ever came of it despite documented evidence in the form of screenshots and recordings
So this “bullying” the Governor and PPM weighs in…not the type that leaves a young woman bruised and battered her employment…interesting.
3:55 couldn’t have said it better myself. He suddenly found his voice in this matter.
I can’t even with this Governor. What is he thinking!!?? Of all the things to speak up against he chooses the people exercising their democratic rights!!!
Look ya! These citizens applied for the MP position and were successful in their application but we, their employers, must coddle them and spoon feed them? If they have not started cooking and already cannot take the heat, they need to rethink if they really want this job! It is called freedom of expression. No one was attacked so what is the big deal?
Oh please! Give me a break.
KMT! You can read some BS.