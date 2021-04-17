Rankine to hold meeting for East Enders only

Isaac Rankine at the East End Chamber forum

(CNS): Isaac Rankine, the independent member elect for East End who has signed two deals agreeing to form a government, one with the PPM-Alliance and one with the PACT led by Wayne Panton, is planning a meeting Saturday afternoon in East End, which he says is for his constituents only. A social media circular from his officials said the meeting would be at 4pm at the East End Civic Centre but it expressly indicated, twice, that it is for local residents only. However, Rankine, who campaigned as an independent, finds himself in the middle of a national political issue that many people believe cannot be resolved at the local level, where just 348 people voted for him.

By Saturday morning Rankine was still committed on paper to both PACT to form a government of independents and to join the PPM-Alliance under Roy McTaggart. While Jay Ebanks in North Side did not sign up for the PPM-Alliance and Sabrina Turner U-turned back to PACT after a wrong move when she signed to support the Progressives, Rankine remained inclined towards the PPM.

As result Rankine remains a key player in the formation of a government of independents, which Panton has said he believes the country has clearly voted for. This is in contrast to McTaggart’s claim that the country voted for continuity because the PPM-Alliance Cabinet was re-elected.

However, ten non-Alliance independents were elected, compared to the seven PPM members plus Dwayne Seymour, who campaigned as an independent on the Alliance ticket, and McKeeva Bush, who also campaigned this time around as an independent in alliance with his West Bay colleagues. Consequently, the people voted for an independent majority and have been protesting to ensure that all 19 members understand that.

With Rankine is still at the heart of the negotiations between the independent members, including Bush and some members of the Progressives, there be will some disappointment that Rankine is confining his meeting to his constituency residents, even though his current position impacts the entire country and he is now a public servant whose salary, benefits, administrative and general expenses are paid for from the national public purse.

Social media campaigners are urging people who do not live in East End but who now want to be governed by a coalition of independents to attend Rankine’s meeting, regardless of his intention to limit it to East Enders, to make sure he realises that now he is an MP elect, his responsibility to help form a stable government that is supported by the electorate goes beyond his district boundary.