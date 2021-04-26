Rangers appeal to PACT to save threatened mangroves

Widespread clearing of mangroves is causing environmental concerns

(CNS): An adjourned application for a subdivision that threatens the Central Mangrove Wetlands is one of a number of controversial items on the Central Planning Authority’s agenda this week that activists hope the PACT government will be able to pause, in light of the commitment made by the new premier and his team to protect the environment and in particular critical habitat such as mangroves. The Cayman Islands Mangroves Rangers wrote to Premier Wayne Panton last Thursday, drawing his attention to the existential threat being posed to the Central Mangrove Wetlands by the application expected to be heard Wednesday and a number of pending projects threatening the South Sound mangroves.

The application by Lookout Holdings Ltd for a massive subdivision of more than 435 home lots, which was adjourned in March to allow the applicant, the agencies and objectors to return and discuss the application in more detail, poses a number of major issues, but the threat to the wetlands is of particular concern.

Meanwhile, the Rangers have been increasing their activism in recent months as the threat to local mangroves from development grows, despite the adoption of a species protection plan.

The constant clearing of mangroves over the last few years to make way for more and more development was a major concern for many voters on the campaign trail this time around, and there was considerable fear that things would only get worse if a PPM-led coalition formed another government. But with Panton now at the helm, there is a feeling of hope that he can intervene and stop the pending clearing of more of this critical habitat.

In his debut speech as premier Panton said, “The loss of irreplaceable mangroves and possible extinction of marine life is a price too high to pay.” This has resulted in a surge of hope, not just among the dedicated conservation community but by ordinary Caymanians who voted for many of the new members in Panton’s team. Their commitment to protecting the country’s natural resources and the new premier’s own environmental credentials was fundamental in the public support of Panton leading a government of independents.

Given the urgency, the Mangrove Rangers are now pleading with the premier to act immediately to protect the entire Central Mangrove Wetlands for future generations and place a hold on this development and other similar applications until new CPA members are appointed, given the conflict of interest regarding the current board.

The letter from the environmental non-profit organisation, signed by Executive Director Martin Keeley​​ and Associate Director Christopher Luijten, stated: “The CPA board is primarily composed of developers, with the Chairman being the owner of the largest building supply store in the country. This poses obvious conflicts of interest in the face of sustainable development as acknowledged by the auditor general, Sue Winspear, and MLA Chris Saunders in 2019.

“Therefore, the Cayman Islands Mangrove Rangers strongly recommend that a freeze is immediately put on CPA until a diverse array of new members, including scientists, ecologists and DOE representatives, are appointed.”

CNS has contacted Panton and his team, who have said they will get back to us with a response.

The assignment of ministerial responsibilities within the new Cabinet has not yet been announced, though Panton is expected to take on the environment portfolio. However, it is not yet known who will have responsibility for planning or how quickly that new minister will be able to act to meet the promises made by all of the PACT members to address runaway development and whether they can step in quickly enough to prevent approval being granted.