PPM refuses to concede power

Wayne Panton meets with Governor Martyn Roper, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson (back) and Attorney General Sam Bulgin (left)

(CNS): The Progressives have issued a press statement in which they challenge Wayne Panton’s claim to have formed a majority government and refuse to concede election victory to the independents. In a short statement issued by the party leader, Roy McTaggart, the Progressives claim that they had “arrangements” with Jay Ebanks and Isaac Rankine before the elections and have now offered Cabinet seats to Rankine and Sabrina Turner. The PPM statement claimed that since voters had re-elected front bench MPs, the country had therefore voted for continuity of government.

“It is my belief, and remains my belief, that by re-electing all of the current Ministers, along with two of our Parliamentary Secretaries that the country has voted for continuity of Government,” McTaggart stated.

The effort to undermine Panton’s quick and decisive action to form an independent government last night and this morning was based on claims that the Progressives were “still in discussions with several of the independents or their agents”, and implied that Panton had met with the governor and provided him with a letter signed overnight by ten independent members prematurely.

“We hope these discussions will bear fruit and produce an experienced and competent government capable of continuing to manage the complex issues confronting these Islands. We will make a further announcement as soon as there are other developments,” the release stated.

The situation reflects yet again the problems created in local politics with the absence of policy based parties. Even the PPM-Alliance is not a party but simply a way of retaining power through negotiated individual benefit. McLaughlin’s broad endorsements and sweeping invitations to all those that might enable him to prop up his front bench illustrated the absence of any true ideological platform.

On the other hand, the majority of the independents had been able to agree on specific policies, which was how Panton was able to pull the People driven, Accountable, Competent and Transparent (PACT) government together so quickly and present to the governor the ten signatures required to show he had a majority support of those elected Wednesday.

At this point the PPM’s refusal to concede will only become material if any of the ten independents who signed up for PACT officially withdraw that support. In the meantime, Panton remains premier designate.

