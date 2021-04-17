PPM not accepting ‘will of people’
(CNS): Premier Designate Wayne Panton has confirmed that his group met with the Progressive leader, Roy McTaggart, on Saturday but the meeting lasted just fifteen minutes because, Panton said, the PPM is still not grasping the reality of the election result and the mounting pressure from the public for a government led by Independent candidates. He said he reached out to McTaggart to provide the party with an opportunity to be represented in the next government but after a short time it was clear the Progressives have not yet accepted the results of the elections.
While the horsetrading continues, Panton stressed that twelve Independent candidates were elected, as opposed to seven Progressive members, and PACT believes it is clear the next government should be led by Independents.
“My team have asked that we make the best efforts to have a government that is robust, reflective and inclusive of the broadest cross section of our community, including Cayman Brac and Little Cayman,” Panton said in a statement from his office late Saturday afternoon.
“It is on that basis that I approached the Progressives. Unfortunately, it is clear they have not yet accepted the results of the elections and the will of the people and the meeting ended after 15 minutes. My team is busy meeting over the weekend finalising the composition of the Cabinet and expects to make an announcement on Monday,” he added.
McTaggart issued a brief statement Saturday suggesting that the meeting he had was about the possibility of forming a coalition government between the PPM-Alliance and the Independents who are still a part of Panton’s group. However, all but three of the Independents remain part of his group, with just one being inside McTaggart’s Alliance.
The current count of PACT members is nine, so Panton needs one more MP to give him a working majority. However, he has not indicated who this tenth member might be, the possibilities being Isaac Rankine, McKeeva Bush or a member of the PPM-Alliance who is ready to jump ship.
While twelve Independents were elected in the first past the post races in the 19 constituencies, the challenge for them is that they were not running on a collective platform, leaving each candidate free to negotiate after the elections rather than having already made a commitment before.
Nevertheless, eight of the elected independents have stuck together since the night of their election, other than Sabrina Turner’s brief negotiations with the PPM, and have persuaded a ninth, Jay Ebanks, to join them. However, the seven Progressives plus the solidly loyal Dwayne Seymour still have Rankine on their side, unless he can be persuaded to rejoin the PACT group.
Category: 2021 General Elections, Elections, Politics
If Wayne had 10 people he would not be talking to Roy. Not hard to understand.
Roy your party loses more every election…Caymanians and their children don’t want you guys running their country into the ground for your personal benefits.
Wayne – Premier
Roy – Deputy and Minister for Financial Services
Chris – Minister for Education
Moses – Tourism
Andre – Aviation and Trade
Jon Jon – Health
Kenneth – Community Affairs
That should be the core and provide the way forward.
Isaac and Sabrina have lost much of their credibility.
Alden and to a lesser extent Joey have had their time. They can serve as counselors.
Mac is, and needs to remain, a pariah.
You lost me at Jon Jon. He shouldn’t be allowed to tie his own shoe laces.
I don’t think he can reach them anyway.
Mr Alden please sir get the British to bring in soldiers to quell this madness,suspend the election results and you continue in power as you are the only smart one who can run our country. Move the center of goverment to Camana Bay.
We love you!
Nobody in Cayman voted for this horse trading crap in which the first decision made by our politicians is not about what is best for Cayman, but rather is all about how these politicians maneuver and manipulate to get power and money for themselves.
There is obviously a fundamental flaw in our system that results in positions of responsibility in our government being doled out according to the political self-interest of a bunch who cannot resist their greed and narcissistic tendencies.
McKeeva is holding the key card. When he plays it, there will be shockwaves across these islands.
The issue is that neither side can take Mac, they will lose one or two of their current disciples if they do.
It is apparent to many of us that each of the elected PPM group and the elected PACT group have a mixed bag of members. The issue is how will it be possible for Cayman to end up with a government without despots, idiots and convicted felons in positions of power.
It was no different with Whore mongers drug users corrupt politicians and drug traffickers and wife beaters and drunkards!Oh almost forgot religious hypocrites! please spare us with your self righteous spiel!
Put them all in the Parliament Wednesday and have an open on the record vote for the voters to see. That is transparency.
That is the plan but most will be too busy to attend. It is easier to whine and criticize
Everyone in cayman think they are the premier of this island, now it is very evident every one trying to be premier. Unfortunately, only one can be premier. What to do…..
Correction – the more correct descriptor would be ‘Premier Self-Designate’.
Wayne head get big quick though. The will of the people is clearly a coalition.
This might actually come down to Mac….
PPM made promises and if they do not get back in to deliver them, the big interest will claim its 7lbs of flesh from them. Simple
A certain developer is probably ready to exact revenge upon a couple of the Progressives!
That pre-election conspiracy narrative stuff is getting real old real fast. Try facts – its liberating.
The people reelected all 7 outgoing PPM
There were always going to be 12 independents às those 12 seats were only contested by independents so Wayne needs to get his facts right.
Wayne is nit good for this country as he has no interest in the little person.
So what? 7 does not a majority make! What you are saying is that the minority rules. Typical fascist mentality.
And you think PPM does? I’ve never known anyone care less than them.
Alden, please tell your strong-hold special interest to take their dinero and shove it where the sun don’t shine! For God’s sake, find your dignity, swallow your pride and bow out gracefully! We do not want PPM (in particular YOU and Joey – Unny money-hungry #$@%^@$)
Panton stressed that twelve Independent candidates were elected, as opposed to seven Progressive members, and PACT believes it is clear the next government should be led by Independents.
So where is the problem? If 12 PPM candidates were elected they would not have a problem forming a government. Maybe people voted for independents because they didn’t want them to be a part of government.
The truth is very simple.
1. Wayne Panton wants to be Premier.
2. Chris Saunders has to have a Ministry.
3. Bernie Bush has to have a Ministry.
4. Kenneth Bryan has to have a Ministry.
5. Andre Ebanks has to have a Ministry.
6. Kathy Ebanks-Wilks has to have a Ministry or she leaves.
7. Sabrina Turner has to have a Ministry or she leaves.
Jay is looking at the above and thinking what about me? Heather must be thinking the same thing since she already served as an MP.
The only way Wayne can get another person to make up the 10 votes that he needs to form the government is by offering them a Ministry and that’s going to upset the person who has to give it up.
The only solution is offer Big Mac a pile of cash and live with the shame,
I get ‘has to have’ in terms of doling out political favors for past ‘party’ loyalty.
However, if we consider what is best for Cayman, many of those ‘has to have’ statements become ‘should not under any circumstances have’ – Just saying the decisions being made by politicians have nothing to do what is best for Cayman.
Why do you think both parties agreed there should be an eighth minister in the latest constitutional changes?
Still not enough when you have all Chiefs and no Indians. Heather seems to be the only one willing to take the role of lackey right now, and who knows when that might change.
Big Mac ain’t no fool, so it’s going to be cash on the barrel for his vote. A promise is a comfort to a fool, so that’s not enough for his vote. If they give Alric his old job then he will have to be compensated with four years of Speaker’s salary, which is probably around one million dollars. Somebody has to pay that up front with no guarantee someone currently in the group might not still upset the apple cart before the four years are up. Big Mac has court cases and big expenses coming up.
Idk what to think as only one PPM candidate lost his seat, (not considering Al). All the Ministers retained their seats which, in my opinion, indicates the voters are happy with the leadership of the Island.
Voters in George Town and Cayman Brac are happy. It’s pretty clear that the rest of the Cayman Islands does not agree with the PPM.
Happy with 8% unemployment, $6 min wage, no beaches left, ever-growing work permit grants, thousands of people on welfare, etc?? Am I in a different island nation?
Roy McZippidyDooDah obviously has a mandate from the hidden hand.
They must be choking on their turtle steak right now.
At least they got a civil servant discount.
These deceivers are a joke.
Clearly we need to put the 19 of them into a lock-in at the rec centre until they can come to an agreement like reasonable adults. TV experience would suggest that never fails.