PPM-Alliance road to power turns rocky
(CNS): When the polls closed Wednesday night, Roy McTaggart appeared to be in pole position to take the premiership, heading up another PPM-led coalition government, but in the cold light of day on Thursday morning, there was no news from the PPM camp and its new leader about their path to government. Meanwhile, although both of the new members for East End and North Side were endorsed by the Progressives and seen as a sure bet for the PPM-Alliance, CNS has learned that, given the results of the election, they have been talking with the other independent members about a potential alternative government that might better reflect the will of the people.
McTaggart has not responded to requests from CNS for a comment on whether or not he can form a government.
Last night, in the wake of the poll results, he said he would be reaching out to speak with a number of independents, pointing to Isaac Rankine, Jay Ebanks, Heather Bodden, Sabrina Turner and Andre Ebanks as people that the PPM-Alliance might work with.
However, as Thursday dawned, things began to shift and the idea that ten of the successful independents could work together and form a new alternative government was emerging. The group does not include Dwayne Seymour, whose independence is now nothing more than a label, and McKeeva Bush, who appears to have lost all relevance.
Former premier Alden McLaughlin gave nothing away in a Facebook post Thursday, as he thanked the people of Red Bay. “Together we can continue to improve Red Bay and our Islands,” he said. “Although I will no longer be your Premier, I look forward to working with the newly elected Government and to put in place the promises made to build a stronger, safer future for our beloved Cayman Islands.”
While McLaughlin will be leaving the premier’s office, having reached the two consecutive term limit for that post, he made it clear on the campaign trail that he would still have a significant influence on any PPM-led government. McLaughlin, who is now the PPM party chairman, even described himself on the hustings as McTaggart’s back seat driver.
The country now waits to see what the new group of MPs can do to form a government that reflects the electorate’s wishes.
The list of elected candidates includes 12 incumbents and seven newcomers. Seven are fully paid up members of the PPM with Dwayne Seymour the only member of the PPM-Alliance to also secure a seat. The rest of the eleven members campaigned as independents.
Three of the new MPs elected are women and two of the female incumbents retained their seats, but with the departure of Tara Rivers, the House of Parliament is still showing a disappointing gender disparity, with three-quarters of the seats occupied by men.
The winners are:
|PPM-Alliance
|Independents
|1
|Cayman Brac East – Juliana O’Connor-Connolly
|9
|Newlands – Wayne Panton
|2
|Cayman Brac West and Little Cayman – Moses Kirkconnell
|10
|Bodden Town West – Christopher Saunders
|3
|Bodden Town East – Dwayne Seymour
|11
|Savannah – Heather Bodden
|4
|Red Bay – Alden McLaughlin
|12
|Prospect – Sabrina Turner
|5
|George Town East – Roy McTaggart
|13
|George Town Central – Kenneth Bryan
|6
|George Town South – Barbara Conolly
|14
|West Bay South – Andre Ebanks
|7
|George Town West – David Wight
|15
|West Bay Central – Katherine Ebanks-Wilks
|8
|George Town North – Joey Hew
|16
|West Bay North – Bernie Bush
|17
|North Side – Jay Ebanks
|18
|East End – Isaac Rankine
|19
|West Bay West – McKeeva Bush
For more details on the vote, see the Elections Office results map
Category: 2021 General Elections, Elections, Politics
We do not need Jamaica style of politics in this or any government. And if Saunders is part of government that’s just what we will get. Wayne- PLEASE give this second thought. Your integrity and discipline will be deep in jeopardy if you have Saunders a part of your Cabinet. This also includes Bryan who maintains allegiance to the woman beater from the west. Whilst I fully support independents forming the new government, I am not sure we are headed down the right path with the rumblings I am hearing.
I have nothing personally against Kenneth but I am smart enough to realize we could have gotten rid of Bush had KB had the balls to join the other MLA’s and evict him as speaker so KB you lost my respect on that one. Can’t decide if you are very smart or very stupid. Jury still out!!!
This is great news from the Independents. This is what people are praying and desperate for. Please form a new gov asap but for the love of God leave the jackass from Bodden Town and the woman beater from West Bay out of it. Restore some dignity to your office and our beloved country!
It may be what YOU voted for 12:54 but may I remind you that, happily, you are not the only voter in Cayman and plenty others disagreed with you.
So many disappointing names on that list. Kenneth Bryan after what he did? JOCC again? And of course the grandfather of all our problems, McKeeva. He may have lost all relevance but he still gets a title, a salary and another government credit card.
Get the best from both sides and form the best government fot the country. An equal coalition. Time to move ahead together.
Back seat driver? Old Alden wants the power and just has Roy there as his front man – he looks like a bobby doll shaking his head yes to everything Alden tells him to do. Good bye PPM Alden, go farming!
In politricks expediency trumps all.
Make Grand Cayman Again!
A change is what we voted for. Not the same old same old. Get yourself sorted and do not PPM ON YOURSELF..
Er… “The list of elected candidates includes 12 incumbents and seven newcomers”
With two of the seven newcomers filling vacated seats and only five having not been previously elected. The people voted for the status quo.