PPM-Alliance road to power turns rocky

Cayman Islands House of Parliament

(CNS): When the polls closed Wednesday night, Roy McTaggart appeared to be in pole position to take the premiership, heading up another PPM-led coalition government, but in the cold light of day on Thursday morning, there was no news from the PPM camp and its new leader about their path to government. Meanwhile, although both of the new members for East End and North Side were endorsed by the Progressives and seen as a sure bet for the PPM-Alliance, CNS has learned that, given the results of the election, they have been talking with the other independent members about a potential alternative government that might better reflect the will of the people.

McTaggart has not responded to requests from CNS for a comment on whether or not he can form a government.

Last night, in the wake of the poll results, he said he would be reaching out to speak with a number of independents, pointing to Isaac Rankine, Jay Ebanks, Heather Bodden, Sabrina Turner and Andre Ebanks as people that the PPM-Alliance might work with.

However, as Thursday dawned, things began to shift and the idea that ten of the successful independents could work together and form a new alternative government was emerging. The group does not include Dwayne Seymour, whose independence is now nothing more than a label, and McKeeva Bush, who appears to have lost all relevance.

Former premier Alden McLaughlin gave nothing away in a Facebook post Thursday, as he thanked the people of Red Bay. “Together we can continue to improve Red Bay and our Islands,” he said. “Although I will no longer be your Premier, I look forward to working with the newly elected Government and to put in place the promises made to build a stronger, safer future for our beloved Cayman Islands.”

While McLaughlin will be leaving the premier’s office, having reached the two consecutive term limit for that post, he made it clear on the campaign trail that he would still have a significant influence on any PPM-led government. McLaughlin, who is now the PPM party chairman, even described himself on the hustings as McTaggart’s back seat driver.

The country now waits to see what the new group of MPs can do to form a government that reflects the electorate’s wishes.

The list of elected candidates includes 12 incumbents and seven newcomers. Seven are fully paid up members of the PPM with Dwayne Seymour the only member of the PPM-Alliance to also secure a seat. The rest of the eleven members campaigned as independents.

Three of the new MPs elected are women and two of the female incumbents retained their seats, but with the departure of Tara Rivers, the House of Parliament is still showing a disappointing gender disparity, with three-quarters of the seats occupied by men.

The winners are:

PPM-Alliance Independents 1 Cayman Brac East – Juliana O’Connor-Connolly 9 Newlands – Wayne Panton 2 Cayman Brac West and Little Cayman – Moses Kirkconnell 10 Bodden Town West – Christopher Saunders 3 Bodden Town East – Dwayne Seymour 11 Savannah – Heather Bodden 4 Red Bay – Alden McLaughlin 12 Prospect – Sabrina Turner 5 George Town East – Roy McTaggart 13 George Town Central – Kenneth Bryan 6 George Town South – Barbara Conolly 14 West Bay South – Andre Ebanks 7 George Town West – David Wight 15 West Bay Central – Katherine Ebanks-Wilks 8 George Town North – Joey Hew 16 West Bay North – Bernie Bush 17 North Side – Jay Ebanks 18 East End – Isaac Rankine 19 West Bay West – McKeeva Bush