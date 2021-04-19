PPM-Alliance polled under 29% of popular vote

(CNS): According to Elections Office statistics, as well as returning 12 independent candidates, electors voted overwhelmingly for independent candidates who did not run with the PPM-Alliance last Wednesday. The national turnout on Election Day was 17,404. Sixteen of them were spoilt ballots, 4,980 were for the twelve candidates that ran on the Alliance ticket, both winners and losers, while over 71% of votes, or 12,408 voters, were for Independents. Even removing Issac Rankine’s 348 votes and McKeeva Bush’s 458, the tally for Independents not tethered to the PPM was overwhelming, with more than two thirds of the country voting for them.

This adds further fuel to the position of Premier Designate Wayne Panton (NEW) that the country voted for and wants an Independent-led government.

Calculating the votes of only winning candidates, the nine MPs elect currently aligned with PACT carry a vote tally of 5,582, which is 1,245 more than the seven elected PPM MPs plus the two Independents in that camp, who have a combined total of 4,337.

While Cayman runs a first past the post system, now based on single-member constituencies, the fact that the country has only one political party is an issue. Roy McTaggart (GTE), who now leads the Progressives, has taken the position that because all of the former Cabinet members in the previous PPM-led government who contested the election have been returned, this means that the country voted for the status quo. But with less than 29% of the electorate supporting the Progressives plus its Alliance candidates, it is a difficult position to sustain.

By Sunday evening, despite false information being circulated by the PPM once again that they were confident of picking off some PACT members, both sides held fast with nine members. But it was becoming evident that McKeeva Bush (WBW) was more likely to align with PACT, given that he did not run on the Alliance ticket, since outgoing premier Alden McLaughlin had deliberately distanced himself from the veteran politician because of the assault conviction scandal. Furthermore, McTaggart had taunted Panton in a statement Sunday morning about the irony of aligning with Bush, despite his own precarious position regarding the entire Bush affair.

But while Bush was elected in 2017 with the most votes by number and the second highest majority of any member, last week he came within 27 votes of losing his seat. He now has the lowest majority in Parliament with the least number of votes between himself and his opponent, Mario Ebanks. As a result, the popular sentiment on social media is emerging that Bush should offer his support to Panton and help shore up the team of Independent candidates and a government that reflects the popular vote.

Other statistics also tend to skew towards the PACT. The two candidates who got the most votes by number are in the PACT camp. Chris Saunders (BTW) secured 902 votes to win his seat and Kenneth Bryan (GTC) 851 to secure his. Wayne Panton also received ten more votes than his rival for premier, Roy McTaggart.