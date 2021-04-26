Police find loaded handgun on suspect

RCIPS Firearms Response Unit vehicles

(CNS): Police recovered a loaded black handgun and several rounds of ammunition on Sunday night after arresting a 42-year-old man in George Town who they believed was acting suspiciously. The RCIPS said that officers with the Firearms Response Unit were on patrol in the capital when they had “cause to approach a man who was behaving suspiciously, at an address on Anthony Drive”. When police searched the man, they found the loaded and unlicensed firearm and bullets. Police said Monday that the man remains in custody as investigations continue.