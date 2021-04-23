People must stay engaged in political process

REAL Representation writes: Another four years of PPM government would have left Dart in charge – specifically hotel tourism monopoly, mass tourism policies, high property costs, erosion of environmental protections, more office buildings (when corporates globally are downsizing their real estate in favour of much better and more acceptable flexible working), more traffic congestion, harmful/toxic waste-to-energy incineration plans, under-valuation of non-SMB land and landowner monopoly.

PPM’s favour of Dart was exacerbated by “connected persons” whose influence has now been broken. A triumph for voters everywhere. However, Dart’s pundits will be actively searching for alternatives to coerce because they have a lot to lose. Parliament must now stand very firm against any and all unethical and corruptive finance in order to serve, without major bias, fellow men and women and future generations.

This means purposeful action on changing election law to prevent excessive front loading of campaign funding, breaking monopolies, placing a cap on private land ownership, re-imagining stay-over tourism, placing a moratorium on cruise ship tourism, controlling spiraling property costs, creating new master planned environments to control congestion, re-instating mangrove protections, measuring pollution, placing a moratorium on waste-to-energy incineration.

Each is critical to the success of a non PPM government. The last is a fight I am passionate about in order for the Cayman Islands to support internationally approved/national environmental leadership in zero waste masterplanning to create much needed new jobs and to place a range of ongoing and profitable recycling businesses into the hands of Caymanians.

To ensure PACT and PPM are held to account it is incumbent on everyone – individuals, civil service, Parliament and pressure groups – to remain fully engaged, paying attention to action, lack of action, decisions made and reversals.

With the momentum created by this recent change, I am very hopeful that Cayman’s current population will lobby for physical and economic development that is socially, culturally and environmentally conscious/responsible. If we retain this purpose in our hearts and minds, surely “We got this 345”.