People must stay engaged in political process
REAL Representation writes: Another four years of PPM government would have left Dart in charge – specifically hotel tourism monopoly, mass tourism policies, high property costs, erosion of environmental protections, more office buildings (when corporates globally are downsizing their real estate in favour of much better and more acceptable flexible working), more traffic congestion, harmful/toxic waste-to-energy incineration plans, under-valuation of non-SMB land and landowner monopoly.
PPM’s favour of Dart was exacerbated by “connected persons” whose influence has now been broken. A triumph for voters everywhere. However, Dart’s pundits will be actively searching for alternatives to coerce because they have a lot to lose. Parliament must now stand very firm against any and all unethical and corruptive finance in order to serve, without major bias, fellow men and women and future generations.
This means purposeful action on changing election law to prevent excessive front loading of campaign funding, breaking monopolies, placing a cap on private land ownership, re-imagining stay-over tourism, placing a moratorium on cruise ship tourism, controlling spiraling property costs, creating new master planned environments to control congestion, re-instating mangrove protections, measuring pollution, placing a moratorium on waste-to-energy incineration.
Each is critical to the success of a non PPM government. The last is a fight I am passionate about in order for the Cayman Islands to support internationally approved/national environmental leadership in zero waste masterplanning to create much needed new jobs and to place a range of ongoing and profitable recycling businesses into the hands of Caymanians.
To ensure PACT and PPM are held to account it is incumbent on everyone – individuals, civil service, Parliament and pressure groups – to remain fully engaged, paying attention to action, lack of action, decisions made and reversals.
With the momentum created by this recent change, I am very hopeful that Cayman’s current population will lobby for physical and economic development that is socially, culturally and environmentally conscious/responsible. If we retain this purpose in our hearts and minds, surely “We got this 345”.
This comments was posted in response to: Roy forces PACT to embrace Mac as speaker
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
The reversal that everyone is quite properly focused on at the moment is the one that goes something like:
13 April 2021 – Mac is bad and should not be Speaker
16 April – Mac is fantastic and we will reward him by making him Speaker
How do we achieve accountability for that disgusting reversal?
We are trying but all we can see is that Wayne put that man back in as Speaker and it is making us all want to throw up.
Naive much?
The government should stop talking about protecting the environment and take action. A good place to start would be to prosecute Michael Ryan for the completely unnecessary damage to the marine park.
Ryan or Crighton?
Prediction: Either PACT makes a pact with Dart over the next four years OR will implement direct taxation. Choose your poison, people.
If the new PACT government really wish to demonstrate a willingness to effect change in the environmental sphere, a good first step would be the replacement of the chair of the CPA.
OK, I’ll bite: With whom?
Anyone without a vested interest and a very wide-spread reputation for er … ‘leveraging’ his position.
– and the rest of them and the Planning Appeals Tribunal as well – better yet ban everybody who has served in the past 20 years on either body from every serving again. Some may have been honest public spirited individuals but one cannot be too careful when dealing with the CPA and PAT.
Better yet put only pro environmentalist expats on CPA. Then they can stop construction of the East West arterial road and force people from the Eastern districts of Bodden Town,East End and North Side to ride bicycles to work in George Town.