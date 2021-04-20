Parliament to meet after Panton confirms new PACT

Meeting about revised Cabinet (L-R) Andre Ebanks, Kenneth Bryan, Wayne Panton, Chris Saunders, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, Head of Governor’s Office Christine Rowlands, Cabinet Secretary Sam Rose, Governor Martyn Roper and Attorney General Sam Bulgin (click to enlarge)

(CNS) Premier Designate Wayne Panton submitted a revised letter of support to Governor Martyn Roper on Tuesday, triggering a proclamation for Parliament to meet on Wednesday at 3pm. The governor’s proclamation has been gazetted outlining the meeting where all 19 members elect will be sworn in. The vote for premier, speaker and deputy speaker will also take place, after which the new Cabinet will be sworn in on Fort Street, outside the House of Parliament. The new letter was signed by ten elected candidates who were successful in the recent General Election, according to an official press release.

The revised letter is understood to carry the signature of McKeeva Bush but not that of Isaac Rankine, who withdrew his support for PACT within hours of signing an original letter given to the governor last Thursday. He has since joined the PPM-Alliance and signed a letter of support with that group of nine members.

Given the questions surrounding the appointment of Bush as speaker, a press release from Panton’s office officials explained that “to ensure a smooth transition of administrations and to avoid any doubt”, Irma Arch is to be appointed as temporary speaker to ensure that a quorum of ten members within the Parliament is present.

Panton thanked the governor and his team for all the assistance and guidance provided during this transition.

“They have all been professional and patient as we work through the democratic process,” said Panton. “I would also like to thank Ms Irma Arch for agreeing to preside over this historic occasion and it is a testament to our islands that during challenging times we can always rely on our women to play an important role,” he added.

“I want to thank the thousands of our fellow Caymanians, and those who call the Cayman Islands home, that have reached out to me and to my team to not only offer their congratulations but also their desire to assist in moving our country forward. Their willingness serves to remind us all that Community Creates Country and I look forward to seeing everyone tomorrow.”

The Constitutional Commission issued an explanatory note Tuesday, which pointed out that in circumstances such as those faced by the country right now with Panton’s narrow majority, the Constitution is silent on who should preside over the election of the speaker. This is the reason for Arch’s temporary appointment.

While the current situation leaves Panton with a very narrow majority, it nevertheless is a majority, and despite claims made by Roy McTaggart, who it appears will be sworn in as leader of the opposition tomorrow, Bush will be able to support the government even if his team decides to oppose all legislation brought by PACT.

At the time of posting no comment has yet been received from the PPM-Alliance but CNS has reached out to McTaggart’s office.